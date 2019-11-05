Harbhajan Singh has his say on Sourav Ganguly becoming BCCI President

cricket

Former Indian cricket team spinner Harbhajan Singh was all praise for new BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and he said that Ganguly will be able to use his experience as a former skipper to bring changes to the cricket governing body. Harbhajan played under Ganguly’s captaincy in the national team and he hailed the left-handed batsman as a brilliant leader who lead the side flawlessly and added that he will be carrying his legacy forward.

“He has been a great leader for India and I personally, learnt a lot playing with him. During his captaincy, he led the team flawlessly. His rich legacy was carried forward by MS Dhoni and now Virat Kohli is doing a fine job. I am sure that he will set the same example in BCCI as its president too. There is a certain unparalleled quality that is recognised to grant a prestigious position such as this to any individual and Dada reeks of such qualities. I am certain a new legacy begins with this journey of his just as is his field’s journey,” Harbhajan told ANI.

Harbhajan has the experience of playing under both Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni and when asked about the difference between the two captains, he said that both of them have their own way of leading the side.

“I believe that India is serving its best on the performing field. We have won the maximum matches under our young talented captain Virat and legendary MS Dhoni. All credit goes to their captaincy along with the constant support of our young players. Naturally, everyone’s style is different hence the executing skills would also vary but the aim is the same, it only results in a great team and fabulous performance,” Harbhajan said.

Harbhajan Singh’s teammate Yuvraj Singh said he expects drastic changes in the BCCI’s functioning with Ganguly at the helm as players will finally be heard instead of merely listening to the administrators, which used to be the case earlier.

“I see great things happening to Indian cricket with Sourav as President. Cricket, from the administration point of view, and the cricketers’ point of view are two different things,” he told reporters in an event.

“Someone, who has been a very successful captain, will run cricket from a players point of view where cricketer’s concerns can be heard. It would not happen earlier. They would make decisions and cricketers were not heard. Now he will listen to what cricketers want,” he said.

