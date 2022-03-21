Harbhajan Singh, Kevin Pietersen react to viral video of 19-year-old Indian teen who runs 10 km every night

A 19-year-old from Noida, Pradeep Mehra has been doing rounds on the internet for his perseverance. The video of Pradeep, who runs 10 km every night after his duty to become fit enough to join the Indian Army, has gone viral. Filmmaker Vinod Kapri took to Twitter and shared the clip of his interaction with Pradeep, soaked in sweat and sprinting on a road in Noida late at night.

Despite Vinod offering him a lift to his home several times, Pradeep refused and said he's developed a habit to run home as he doesn't get time to do it during the day. The Almora youngster also revealed during the chat that is mother is currently hospitalised, and he lives with his brother in Noida's Barola village.

"Last night at 12 o'clock on the road of Noida, I saw this boy running very fast with a bag on his shoulder. I thought he is in some trouble, lift should be given. Repeatedly offered lift but it declined... You will fall in love with this child if you listen to the reason," Kapri captioned the clip.

Pradeep's zeal has taken the internet by storm with many prominent names sharing the video. From celebrities to users, everyone's heaping praise on him and former England international Kevin Pietersen is also in awe of the Indian.

Pietersen, who was among the many social media users who became a fan of Pradeep, quote tweeted Kapri's video with a caption that read: "This will make your Monday morning! What A Guy!"

Former India player Harbhajan Singh also praised Pradeep and tweeted, "champions are made like this .. whether on the sports field or anything they do in life .. He will be a winner..thank you Vinod for sharing this .. yes PURE GOLD."

The 41-year-old Pietersen, who is quite active on social media, had recently tweeted about his "immediate family" being forced to flee Ukraine due to Russia's invasion. He had said that his relatives have fled to the Polish capital Warsaw, thanking Poland for the "love" they have given to those displaced by the invasion.

"I can just tell you that Poland has been incredible to fleeing Ukrainians. From the border to the city of Warsaw. I've had immediate family that have just escaped & they say that the love they've received in Poland is beyond anything they've ever experienced," he had shared.