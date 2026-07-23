Harbhajan Singh makes bold Vaibhav Sooryavanshi claim: 'I've never seen or faced talent like him'

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi endured a shaky start to his international career, managing scores of 14, 13 and 15 in the T20I series against England. Despite the modest returns, the 15-year-old continues to enjoy the backing of the team management and is expected to get more opportunities during the upcoming series against Zimbabwe. Sooryavanshi made a name for himself with his fearless batting in domestic cricket and the IPL, earning a reputation for taking on bowlers from the outset regardless of their stature. His aggressive approach and willingness to play attacking shots have already caught the attention of several former cricketers and experts, many of whom believe he has the talent to become a key player for India in the years ahead. Sooryavanshi is set to be given another opportunity in India's playing XI against Zimbabwe as the team management continues to show faith in the highly-rated teenager.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is expected to get a chance in the XI against Zimbabwe. (ANI Pic Service)

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Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh drew a contrast between his playing days and the present era, saying young cricketers now face greater scrutiny before describing Sooryavanshi as an exceptional talent.

“The difference between today’s youth and the youth back then is the reach of today’s media and social media. Things happened back then too, but today they get highlighted a lot more," Harbhajan said on JioStar.

“What Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is doing today, no one has ever done before. He is unbelievable, a great talent. I don’t think I have seen or faced a talent like that," he added.

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Harbhajan praises Sooryavanshi's fearless approach

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{{^usCountry}} Harbhajan believes modern-day cricket has become more accepting of fearless batting, praising youngsters who back their natural game instead of playing cautiously. Citing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as the best example, the former India spinner recalled a conversation the teenager had with Rahul Dravid before his IPL debut, saying the youngster's fearless intent was evident even before he walked out to bat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Harbhajan believes modern-day cricket has become more accepting of fearless batting, praising youngsters who back their natural game instead of playing cautiously. Citing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as the best example, the former India spinner recalled a conversation the teenager had with Rahul Dravid before his IPL debut, saying the youngster's fearless intent was evident even before he walked out to bat. {{/usCountry}}

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“I think the biggest change is that people are accepting players with that fearless mindset and their approach of playing the way they want to," he said.

“Rahul Dravid was the coach of that team, and he asked Sooryavanshi, ‘What will you do on the first ball?’ He said, ‘If the first ball is in my arc, I will smash it.’ And he actually did. He hit a six off the very first ball he faced in his IPL career, against Shardul Thakur," Harbhajan added.

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