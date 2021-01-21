It took more than a decade for a Punjab player to play Test cricket for India and the deadlock was finally broken by Shubman Gill, who made his Test debut in Australia in December 2020. This was 14 years after Punjab’s last Test cricketer – right-arm pacer VRV Singh had played his first Test in 2006. Veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh knows the importance and the challenges to play Test cricket at the highest level for a long period of time and he believes Shubman Gill has all the qualities to achieve that.

Gill, who made his debut in the second Test in Melbourne replacing Prithvi Shaw, immediately made an impression by giving India solid starts in both the innings. The stylish right-hander kept improving his scores as the series progressed. Gill struck his maiden fifty in the third Test in Sydney. But the innings that showed he truly belonged at this level was the one in India’s second innings in Brisbane.

During a record 328-run chase on a fifth-day track, Gill laid India’s foundation with a solid yet brisk 91 off 146 balls with 8 fours and 2 sixes.

Heaping praise on Gill, Harbhajan said he would be extremely happy and proud if the right-hander ends up playing more Test matches than him.

“My only advice to my younger brother Shubman Gill will be to stay focus and look forward all the time. You’re the first opener after (Navjot Singh) Siddhu to play for India (from Punjab). I hope you end up playing more Test matches than Navjot Singh Siddhu and I’d more than happy and proud if you end up playing more Test matches than me,” Harbhajan, who has played 103 Tests told India Today.

The veteran off-spinner who is still India’s highest wicket-taker in longest format among active cricketers with 417 scalps to his name, said Gill needs to keep his mind on the right track as there will be a lot of other engagements that will come his way after his success in Australia.

“I don’t know whether he’ll be captain of India or not but I want him to play as many years as he can. He’s got the game, he’s got the mindset. It will come down to hard work and keeping the focus and giving importance to the game which he has been giving over the years.

“It will be even more difficult now as he will have a lot of other commitments since he’s a name now, he’s a known boy, a lot of endorsements and other things will come his way but he needs to stay focused,” Harbhajan said.

Shubman Gill ended up with 259 runs in three Tests in Australia at an average of 51.8. His next assignment will be against England, in which he will open the batting with Rohit Sharma in the four-match Test series starting from February 5.