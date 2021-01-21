IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'Australia just couldn't get him out, he's Rahul Dravid all over again': Michael Clarke praises Cheteshwar Pujara
Photo of former Australian captain Michael Clarke(Twitter)
Photo of former Australian captain Michael Clarke(Twitter)
cricket

'Australia just couldn't get him out, he's Rahul Dravid all over again': Michael Clarke praises Cheteshwar Pujara

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke is one of the experts who is in the awe of India No 3 Cheteshwar Pujara. Clarke also compared Pujara with former India captain Rahul Dravid and said the Australian bowlers couldn't get the better of him.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:24 AM IST

“Pujji, you will be known as the ultimate warrior,” said India head coach Ravi Shastri to laud Cheteshwar Pujara who played a brave knock of 56 off 211 balls during India’s record chase in Brisbane that won them the Test match and the series.

Brave, because he took around 10 blows while batting against the Australian quicks at The Gabba on the final day of the final Test. In the previous game at Sydney Cricket Ground, Pujara was rock-solid with his 205-ball 77 in the fourth innings to keep India afloat in the series with a draw.

A section of fans may have trolled him for his slow scoring rate but the resilience he showed in the final two matches is unparalleled. Taking blows on the body to save a game is the proof of his sheer brilliance which helped India win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the 2nd time in a row on the Aussie soil.

Also Read | 'He's got Dhoni, Gilchrist in his batting': Clarke hails India's Brisbane hero

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke is one of the experts who is in the awe of India No 3. In a conversation with Sports Today, he said that the host bowlers couldn't get the better of him because Pujara didn’t change his natural game.

Clarke also compared Pujara with former India captain Rahul Dravid, who was known for his patience and water-tight technique against the best of fast bowlers.

“Well, he is Rahul Dravid all over again. Isn’t he? Well, I was lucky enough to play against the Great Wall. Very similar parts to Pujara’s game. He is very tough; he doesn’t give it away. He has copped criticism; people were saying Cummins had his measure but they just couldn’t get him out. He copped everything but he didn’t change his natural game. That’s why he deserves so much credit,” Pujara told Sports Today.

Pujara ended this Test series Down Under with 271 runs from 8 innings at an average of 33.87 with three half-centuries. Also, he played a total of 928 balls, most by any batsman in the series.

Praising his patient knock in the series, Clarke said that Pujara played a huge role in India’s success in the Australian conditions.

“Again, that’s why he bats an important position. You know players don’t take him for granted. They love him being in the group. They know how important he is. In a cricketing world where everyone wants fours and sixes, there is still a role for a player like Pujara. He played a huge role in not only India winning the Gabba Test but once again India having success in these conditions,” Clarke said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cheteshwar pujara michael clarke rahul dravid india vs australia
app
Close
e-paper
India's Rishabh Pant hits the ball to the boundary on the final day of the fourth cricket test against Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.India won the four test series 2-1. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)(AP)
India's Rishabh Pant hits the ball to the boundary on the final day of the fourth cricket test against Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.India won the four test series 2-1. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)(AP)
cricket

Don't want to be compared with Dhoni: Pant aims to 'make a name' for himself

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:07 PM IST
Rishabh Pant who broke MS Dhoni's record to become the fastest India wicket-keeper to a thousand Test runs, said he doesn't want to be compared with anyone.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Mohammed Siraj, centre, celebrates with teammate Mayank Agarwal, second left, after taking his fifth wicket during play on day four of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia.(AP)
India's Mohammed Siraj, centre, celebrates with teammate Mayank Agarwal, second left, after taking his fifth wicket during play on day four of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia.(AP)
cricket

'India's products play Test cricket, only talent does for us': Ex-Pak captain

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:32 PM IST
Explaining the difference between India and Pakistan's cricket teams, Mohammad Hafeez said, there is no shortage of talent in his country but where they lag behind is the exposure and the mental strength needed to take their game to the next level, they are not 'finished products' like India's.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting(Twitter)
Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting(Twitter)
cricket

'Not even India's second-picked team': Ponting 'shocked' at Aus loss to 'Ind A'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:56 AM IST
Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting expressed 'shock' over the result. "I'm quite shocked that Australia weren't quite good enough to win this series. The cold hard facts of it are pretty much that was the India A team that played this Test match and still won," said Ponting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wasim Akram congratulates India on Test series win Down Under(HT Collage)
Wasim Akram congratulates India on Test series win Down Under(HT Collage)
cricket

Haven’t seen a bold & brave Asian team on a tougher Australia Tour: Wasim Akram

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:00 PM IST
Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram lauded India’s show Down Under, stating that he hadn’t seen a bolder and braver Asian team tour Australia than this one.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harbhajan Singh heaps praise on India opener Shubman Gill(Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI)
Harbhajan Singh heaps praise on India opener Shubman Gill(Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI)
cricket

'I'd be happy if you play more Tests than me': Harbhajan's message for youngster

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:43 AM IST
Heaping praise on Shubman Gill, veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh said he would be extremely happy and proud if the right-hander ends up playing more Test matches than him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former India captain Rahul Dravid(Twitter)
Former India captain Rahul Dravid(Twitter)
cricket

Rahul Dravid's hand in the rocking rookies

By Rasesh Mandani
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:33 AM IST
The game-changing performance was also the result of Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur coming through an astute systemic platform laid by the low-profile Rahul Dravid.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Parthiv Patel(Getty Images)
File photo of Parthiv Patel(Getty Images)
ipl

Parthiv takes a dig at RCB on getting ‘released after being retired’

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:57 PM IST
Parthiv Patel joined RCB in the 2018 edition. He played 20 matches for the franchise and amassed 526 runs
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Ajinkya Rahane with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy(Twitter)
Photo of Ajinkya Rahane with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy(Twitter)
cricket

5 Team India members land in Mumbai, advised home quarantine

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:30 AM IST
On their arrival in Mumbai, the players were felicitated by Mumbai Cricket Association officials.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Glenn Maxwell was released by Kings XI Punjab ahead of IPL 2021(IPL/Twitter)
Glenn Maxwell was released by Kings XI Punjab ahead of IPL 2021(IPL/Twitter)
cricket

Anil Kumble reacts after Kings XI Punjab release Glenn Maxwell ahead of IPL 2021

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:24 AM IST
Anil Kumble weighed in on the plans that lie ahead of KXIP after they released the likes of Glenn Maxwell ahead of IPL 2021 while ensuring to mention the Indian cricket team's incredible three-wicket win against Australia in Brisbane.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Confidence and immense pride guided the likes of Shubman Gill, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Mohd Siraj and Shardul Thakur to create history.(Getty Images)
Confidence and immense pride guided the likes of Shubman Gill, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Mohd Siraj and Shardul Thakur to create history.(Getty Images)
cricket

Boys next door to household names

By Aditya Iyer (Chief Cricket Writer)
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:07 AM IST
India vs Australia: Donning the Test cap in Australia can be overwhelming, but when opportunity knocked, India’s new picks were peerless.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar during a fourth test match between India and Australia, in Gabba on Sunday.(BCCI/ANI)
India's Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar during a fourth test match between India and Australia, in Gabba on Sunday.(BCCI/ANI)
cricket

India vs Australia: The debutants' report card

By Sanjay Manjrekar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:55 AM IST
"Above all, for me, what stood out was that it was not so much the Indian cricket team that won the series but the idea of a new India," writes Sanjay Manjrekar in his column.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Australian cricket team(AP)
The Australian cricket team(AP)
cricket

Australian PM rebuffs Cricket Australia over Jan 26 plans

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:33 AM IST
Three Twenty20 matches in Australia's Big Bash League are scheduled for Jan. 26, and Cricket Australia's National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Cricket Advisory Committee recommended the day simply be referred to as January 26 instead of Australia Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of former Australian captain Michael Clarke(Twitter)
Photo of former Australian captain Michael Clarke(Twitter)
cricket

'Australia just couldn't get him out': Clarke on India batsman's 'huge role'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:24 AM IST
Former Australian captain Michael Clarke is one of the experts who is in the awe of India No 3 Cheteshwar Pujara. Clarke also compared Pujara with former India captain Rahul Dravid and said the Australian bowlers couldn't get the better of him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai Indians celebrate Lasith Malinga after the fast bowler bowled a fantastic over in the IPL 2019 final. (Mumbai Indians/Twitter)
Mumbai Indians celebrate Lasith Malinga after the fast bowler bowled a fantastic over in the IPL 2019 final. (Mumbai Indians/Twitter)
cricket

Lasith Malinga retires from franchise cricket

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:03 AM IST
  • The development comes hours after MI released Malinga from their squad, with the franchise owner Aakash Ambani confirming the news.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP