Harbhajan Singh poses 4 difficult questions for Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid and selectors after India lose to Sri Lanka

Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka pulled off a major upset in the 2022 edition of the Asia Cup by defeating record-time champions Team India in match No.3 of the Super 4 stage at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. Champions in the previous edition of the Asia Cup, Rohit Sharma & Co. are staring at the exit door following their stunning defeat at the hands of the Islanders.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With India extending their losing streak in the Super 4 phase of the Asia Cup 2022, legendary Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has posed four difficult questions for skipper Rohit, head coach Rahul Dravid and Team India selectors in his explosive tweet. Taking to Twitter in the aftermath of India’s demoralising defeat to Sri Lanka, the former Indian spinner questioned the absence of speedster Umran Malik and veteran batter Dinesh Karthik.

ALSO READ: How India can still reach Asia Cup final after losing to Sri Lanka, Pakistan

Talking about the recently concluded contest at the Asia Cup, Harbhajan didn't mince his words as the former cricketer called out the Indian think tank after India's second-straight defeat in the Super 4 phase of the continental tournament. "Where is Umran malik (150km speed)? Why Deepak Chahar (top quality swing bowler) wasn’t there? Tell me if these guys don’t deserve the chances ?? Why Dinesh Karthik don’t get chances consistently?? Disappointing," Harbhajan said in his tweet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rohit-led Team India was hoping to bounce back in their second Super match after Pakistan upstaged the defending champions at the same venue earlier on Sunday. Batting first in the Super 4 match between India and Sri Lanka, the record-time champions posted a challenging total of 173-8 in 20 overs. Skipper Rohit smashed 72 off 41 balls while Suryakumar Yadav chipped in with quick-fire 34 off 29 balls. A batting exhibition from openers Pathum Nissanka (52) and Kusal Mendis (57) paved the way for Sri Lanka to outclass India in the final-over thriller at Dubai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON