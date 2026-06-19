Harbhajan Singh's Instagram post seen as veiled dig at Sreesanth: ‘Humesha khali bartaan hi awaz karte hain’

The old issue resurfaced after Sreesanth accused Harbhajan of making money from a recent advertisement connected to the 2008 incident. Sreesanth claimed that Harbhajan had earned around INR 80 lakh to INR 1 crore from the ad and had even asked him to share it on his own social media. The former Indian pacer also said that he had blocked Harbhajan on Instagram and no longer shared any relationship with him.

While Harbhajan did not name anyone in the post, the timing of the message has caught attention on social media. Several users linked it to Sreesanth’s recent comments on the long-running ‘slapgate’ episode, one of the most infamous controversies from the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League.

Taking to Instagram, Harbhajan posted a sharp Hindi line: “Kisine bohot khub kaha hain ki karne do jo log bakwaas karte hain, humesha khali bartaan hi to awaaz karte hain.” The line loosely translates to: “Someone has rightly said, let people talk nonsense, it is always the empty vessels that make noise.”

Harbhajan Singh has shared a cryptic Instagram post at a time when his old controversy with S Sreesanth has again returned to public discussion, prompting several fans to interpret it as a possible response to the former India pacer.

The matter escalated further when Sreesanth issued an open challenge to Harbhajan for an in-ring fight. Referring to a promotional image of the two wearing boxing gloves, Sreesanth asked whether Harbhajan had the “guts” to face him in a real fight rather than revisiting the old incident through advertisements.

Also Read: The slap that never left: How the Harbhajan-Sreesanth friendship healed, survived and fractured again

The 2008 slapgate incident took place after an IPL match between the Mumbai Indians and the Kings XI Punjab. Sreesanth was seen in tears after the match, and Harbhajan was later suspended for the remainder of the season. Over the years, the two appeared to have moved past the controversy, with Harbhajan expressing regret on multiple occasions. However, Sreesanth’s recent comments suggest that the issue remains far from closed for him.

Harbhajan’s latest post has now added another layer to the episode. Though there is no direct confirmation that the message was aimed at Sreesanth, the timing has ensured that fans view it through the lens of their renewed public fallout.