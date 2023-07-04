Harbhajan Singh's priceless reaction after PM Narendra Modi wishes him on 43rd birthday

India spin great Harbhajan Singh turns 43 on Tuesday and wishes have been flowing in for the 2011 World Cup winner from a number of quarters. Harbhajan's wife and Bollywood star Geeta Basra said on Instagram that they celebrated the occasion in Paris, showing the former spinner popping champagne in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Harbhajan is a Member of Rajya Sabha,

Among those who wished Harbhajan was Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself. Harbhajan posted the note that was shared by Modi with him on his social media handles. "Thank you honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji for your kind wishes on my birthday. I am so overwhelmed and deeply express my heartfelt gratitude for your constant enlightenment, dedication and commitment towards our nation. Jai Hind," said Harbhajan.

Apart from being one of the most successful Indian bowlers of all time, Harbhajan is a Member of the Rajya Sabha from Punjab. "It is my pleasure to extend my heartiest greetings on your birthday," said Modi in his letter to Harbhajan.

“May the auspiciousness and happiness of the occasion manifest each and every day for years to come. May the day usher in peace, good health and happiness for you. May you continue to utilise your rich and diverse experience in public life to further the efforts towards nation building.” Harbhajan formed an integral part of the Indian teams that won the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 World Cup and the side that rose to the top of the Test rankings for the first time ever in 2009.

In his nearly two-decade long international career between 1998 and 2016, Harbhajan took a total of 711 wickets in 367 matches. He is one of four Indians, the others being Anil Kumble, Ravichandran Ashwin and Kapil Dev, to have taken over 400 wickets in Test cricket. Harbhajan's tally of 417 wickets is the fourth highest for India in Test cricket and he is also India's fifth highest wicket taker in ODIs with 265 scalps.

