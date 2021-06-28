'Hard to tell a Mustang to trot': Holding reveals the 'only thing' he'll say about Virat, asks him to 'tone down a bit'

West Indies bowling great Michael Holding has lauded Virat Kohli as a captain but at the same time, the former has also advised that the Indian skipper should tone down a bit.

Kohli, one of the most successful Indian captains, is considered to have instilled a fearless approach in his teammates. He has set the standards high and been leading with an example. His aggression is always visible on the field and Holding believes that the 32-year-old often gets carried away with his on-field intensity.

While speaking with the Indian Express, the cricketer-turned-commentator compared Virat Kohli with former West Indies captain Sir Viv Richards and said, “Virat Kohli is someone who wears his heart on his sleeve. He’s someone who will let you know exactly how he feels. I think he gets a bit carried away at times, but that is Virat Kohli, that is the man. He’s similar to Viv (Richards) in that regard.”

“Viv, sometimes on the field, was over-expressive. But those are the personalities of those two gentlemen. They can tone down a little bit as well, but then, if you are a Mustang, it’s hard to tell a Mustang to trot. He’s going to gallop,” he added.

Holding further said Kohli need to relax a little a bit so as to allow his teammates to express themselves freely.

“As far as his captaincy, I’ve only seen India when they were touring England and I saw them in South Africa. The only thing I’d say about Virat is that he tone down a bit so his team can relax because a lot of them, I think, are on tenterhook,” Holding said.

Kohli has been facing a backlash on social media after India lost the ICC WTC Final to New Zealand. However, several experts believe that he should continue leading the side. India will now gear up to face hosts England in a 5-match Test series which begins from August 4 in Nottingham.