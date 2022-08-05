‘No trip to the Caribbean is complete without a visit to King’s home’: Hardik catches up with ‘brother’ Pollard

Hardik Pandya, who is currently engaged with national duties in the Caribbean, caught up with his former Mumbai Indians teammate Kieron Pollard. The all-rounder visited Pollard's house and shared photos of it on social media. The Indian cricket team is currently engaged in a limited-over series against West Indies, with Hardik joining the squad for the five-match T20I series, which the Men In Blue are leading 2-1. Also Read | 'I'll just cut to the chase. Our top three fast bowlers would be…': Sridhar picks India's pace attack for T20 World Cup

“No trip to the Caribbean is complete without a visit to the King’s home. Polly my favourite and your beautiful family, thank you for hosting me my brother,” the Indian wrote while sharing the pictures.

The series, which features three ODIs and five T20Is, has reached its business end and the remaining two encounters will be played in Lauderhill, Florida on August 6 and August 7.

Pollard and Hardik were once part of the Mumbai Indians setup, and have shared some memorable moments both on and off the pitch. However, the previous edition saw Pollard continue with the Mumbai franchise, while Hardik was roped in by Gujarat Titans and made the captain. He led the franchise to the IPL title in their maiden outing.

While the duo no longer share a common dressing room, the bond between the two all-rounders remains as strong as before.

