Hardik Pandya gives first public reaction since separation, comments on Natasa Stankovic's post featuring Agastya

Star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced last week that he and Natasa Stankovic decided to separate after four years together. The couple shared this news through a joint statement on their official Instagram accounts, marking the end of their relationship, which began in early 2020. They married in May 2020 and welcomed their son, Agastya, two months later. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic(instagram)

The announcement of their separation has since sparked strong reactions on social media. Fans have taken sides, despite the deeply personal nature of the decision. Natasa has faced harsh comments across her social media handles, while Hardik, who endured fan anger during the controversial IPL 2024 season, has received an outpouring of sympathy.

In the midst of this emotional period, Hardik has now demonstrated maturity and grace. On Wednesday, he responded to a post by Natasa Stankovic with a series of supportive emojis, showcasing his continued respect and affection.

Natasa Stankovic's first Instagram post since the separation featured heartwarming photos of her and their son, Agastya, enjoying a day at a theme park in Serbia. The post drew significant attention, not least because of Hardik's supportive comment.

His response featured a red heart, evil eye, heart eyes, and an okay hand emoji.

We tried our best

In an emotional statement last week, Hardik revealed that the couple tried their best to stay together, but separation was in their best interest.

"After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family," the couple said in the joint statement.

"We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both of our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness."