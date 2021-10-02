Hardik Pandya gives major update on his return to the bowling crease

When can cricket fans witness Hardik Pandya’s bowling? Well, the Mumbai Indians all-rounder has answered the question himself. Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match no. 46 between MI and Delhi Capitals (DC) in Sharjah, Pandya gave a major update on his return to the bowling crease.

In a conversation with on Star Sports, Pandya spoke about his team gameplan for the clash against DC. He said the team needs to assess the condition and adapt it on given time.

“Runs are important and especially when your team wins. It was important for my personal confidence but to score for the team was important. We have to assess the wicket and adapt on the given time. The plans have to be simple and win over obstacles ball-by-ball. There's no option, but one thing is that these situations bring out the best in you. We realise it is a do-or-die game, but we are just focusing on the controllable,” Hardik told host broadcaster Star Sports before the game against DC.

On being asked about his bowling comeback, Pandya said, “Aayega jaldi. Koshish poori hai (I will bowl soon. Efforts are on).”

Mumbai Indians (MI) head coach Mahela Jayawardene on Friday had said Hardik might struggle with the bat if he pushes too hard to bowl in the ongoing IPL.

Notably, ever since Hardik underwent back surgery, he has not been bowling regularly.

“Because he hasn't bowled since Sri Lanka, I think what we are trying to do is what's best for Hardik going forward. We are talking to Indian management, and make sure sooner he feels comfortable, we get him into his bowling programme and prepare him,” said Jayawardene in a pre-match press conference on Friday.

Delhi Capitals had last suffered a loss against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) while Mumbai Indians registered a win over Punjab Kings in their respective previous games. Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals is at the second spot in the points table while Mumbai Indians is in sixth place.

