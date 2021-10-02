MI vs DC Live Score, IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl; Prithvi Shaw returns for DC
- IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Latest Match updates: Already-qualified Delhi, led by Rishabh Pant, would look to delay Rohit Sharma's Mumbai's bid for a playoffs berth with a win in Sharjah today. Follow MI vs DC live score and updates on the live blog.
IPL 2021 Live Score, Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC): For one team, it's about boosting their chances of finishing at the top of the table. For the other, it's about boosting their hopes of making the IPL 2021 playoffs. Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians are locking horns at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in what will be a repeat of IPL 2020 grand finale. Two fierce rivals are known for producing pulsating battles and one can expect the same level of cricket once again
Follow all the updates here:
-
Oct 02, 2021 03:04 PM IST
MI vs DC: Playing XIs
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje
-
Oct 02, 2021 03:04 PM IST
MI vs DC Live Score: Delhi Capitals captain Pant at the toss
We're going to bowl first. When we played the last time, it felt like a better option to chase here. DC will take one match at a time, and even though we qualified, we will take one at a time. Lalit Yadav is out and Prithvi comes in.
-
Oct 02, 2021 03:02 PM IST
IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: DC WIN TOSS
Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl
-
Oct 02, 2021 02:54 PM IST
IPL 2021: Steve Smith of DC speaks to the broadcasters
“(What's important for the team today?) To bounce back from our last defeat against KKR. Coming up against a good Mumbai side and we are starting to get towards the business end of the tournament, so hopefully keep building and ensure that we are playing our best cricket in the finals. We have seen a lot of low-scoring games here, the wicket's pretty tired, it's pretty difficult to hit boundaries. Just being smart, adapting to whatever the conditions we are faced with today and doing that really quickly. It was certainly a different wicket to what we played on last year. Couple of games I played here were pretty high-scoring games - in the 200s. It's very different, it's just about adapting to the surface you play on each and every game and playing to the best of your ability and I think we can go a little bit better than we did the other day. (Role?) I don't know, I am not sure if I am playing yet or where I am batting today. I think Prithvi is back so we'll wait and see. Hopefully we can have a good day.”
-
Oct 02, 2021 02:50 PM IST
IPL 2021 Live Score: Pitch report
"This is almost at the end of the square, so there is one square boundary that's really short, so the batsmen will have an eye on that. The highest total batting first here in this leg is close to ~156, which isn't as high as last year. Mumbai are playing their first game here. Their batting tempo is what Mumbai will be looking for, because there's no pace on this wicket and Mumbai haven't been in the best of batting form. The extra slowness of this pitch will get player getting out of shape to hit the ball, and one square boundary is really large. The bowlers have to make their adjustment on this pitch, in terms of length, but understanding what a good score is on this pitch will be even more of a challenge"
-Reckon Ian Bishop and Matthew Hayden
-
Oct 02, 2021 02:45 PM IST
No SKY today?
Will we see Suryakumar Yadav in action today or will he be rested? Will Rohit bench MI's “Mr. Dependable”?
-
Oct 02, 2021 02:40 PM IST
IPL 2021 MI vs DC Live: Delhi Capitals Predicted XI
Our Delhi Capitals Predicted XI vs MI: Steve Smith, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje
-
Oct 02, 2021 02:35 PM IST
IPL 2021 MI vs DC Live: Mumbai India's Predicted XI
Our MI's Predicted XI vs DC: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah
-
Oct 02, 2021 02:30 PM IST
Venue insights - Pt 2
Best Bowling Figures:
4/13 By Lakshmipathy Balaji (Punjab Kings) Against Sunrisers
Hyderabad In 2014.
Highest Partnership:
183 By KL Rahul And Mayank Agarwal (Punjab Kings) For 1st
Wicket Against Rajasthan Royals In 2020.
Win Rate Batting First:
10% (1 Won; 9 Lost)
-
Oct 02, 2021 02:25 PM IST
Venue insights - Pt 1
Highest Team Total:
228/4 By Delhi Capitals Against Kolkata Knight Riders In
2020.
Lowest Team Total:
121/10 By Sunrisers Hyderabad Against Punjab Kings In
2014.
Highest Individual Score:
106 By Mayank Agarwal (Punjab Kings) Against Rajasthan
Royals In 2020.
-
Oct 02, 2021 02:20 PM IST
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 Live: DC squad
Steven Smith, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Sam Billings, Marcus Stoinis, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Prithvi Shaw, Kulwant Khejroliya, Ripal Patel
-
Oct 02, 2021 02:15 PM IST
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 Live: MI squad
Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aditya Tare, Adam Milne, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Roosh Kalaria, James Neesham, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh
-
Oct 02, 2021 02:10 PM IST
Will Pant take off in Sharjah today?
Pant heads into this game on the back of good form. Will he go berserk today?
-
Oct 02, 2021 02:05 PM IST
Watch out, DC
Can we expect a big score from the MI skipper today?
-
Oct 02, 2021 02:00 PM IST
MI vs DC Live Match: MI's form guide
vs KKR: Lost by 3 wickets
vs RR: Won by 33 runs
vs SRH: Won by 8 wickets
vs PBKS: Won by 7 wickets
vs KKR: Won by 7 wickets
-
Oct 02, 2021 01:55 PM IST
MI vs DC Live Match: MI's form guide
vs PBKS: Won by 6 wickets
vs RCB: Lost by 54 runs
vs KKR: Lost by 7 wickets
vs CSK: Lost by 20 runs
vs CSK: Won by 4 wickets
-
Oct 02, 2021 01:50 PM IST
IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: Top performances by DC vs MI
Highest Total Chased: 195 On Apr 14, 2018
Lowest Total Defended: 164 On Apr 23, 2016
-
Oct 02, 2021 01:45 PM IST
IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: Top performances by MI vs DC
Highest Total Chased: 163 On Oct 11, 2020
Lowest Total Defended: 142 On Apr 22, 2017
-
Oct 02, 2021 01:40 PM IST
MI vs DC Live Score: Can Rohit Sharma prevent Rishabh Pant's encore?
The last time these heavyweights met, the Delhi franchise romped home to a six-wicket win. Opting to bat, MI could only manage 137/9 in their 20 overs on the back of Rohit's 44. Amit Mishra was the standout bowler for DC in that game, picking 4/24 in 4 overs. In response, DC chased down the target in 19.1 overs, courtesy of Shikhar Dhawan (45) and Steve Smith (33).
-
Oct 02, 2021 01:35 PM IST
IPL 2021 Live Score: It's Rohit Sharma vs Rishabh Pant
MI vs DC means two of the cleanest hitters of a cricket ball locks horns. MI skipper Rohit Sharma and DC captain Rishabh Pant are known for their attacking instincts are India's two best batsmen in the shortest format currently. So far in IPL 2021, Sharma has scored 334 runs in 10 matches, while Pant has scored 311 runs in 11 matches. Which captain will score more today? Well, only time will tell.
-
Oct 02, 2021 01:30 PM IST
IPL 2021 Live Score: Where do MI and DC stand in the points table
While the Delhii Capitals are currently placed in the second position of the standings, Mumbai Indians are in the bottom half of the table
MI- 6th position (P-11 | W-5 | L-6 | Points-10)
DC- 2nd position (P-11 | W-8 | L-3 | Points-16)
-
Oct 02, 2021 01:25 PM IST
MI vs DC: Head-to-Head contests
IPL 2021 finalists Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have squared off against each other 29 times. MI lead the overall head-to-head battle with 16 wins as opposed to DC's 13.
-
Oct 02, 2021 01:06 PM IST
IPL 2021, MI vs DC, Live Score
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 46 of IPL 2021 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) being played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE. KKR's loss to PBKS on Friday night meant that the Rishabh Pant-led DC became the second team to qualify for the IPL 14 playoffs. The onus is now Rohit Sharm's MI to bag 2 very important points today and strengthen their bid for a top-4 finish. But as we have seen in the past, it is no mean task to take on a rampant Delhi side. Irrespective of the result, one thing is assured; that is top-notch entertainment and top-class cricket for all my lovely viewers. Som sit back, relax and enjoy the action!