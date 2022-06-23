'He grew in a team of superstars. He was like, 'they will take care of me': Gavaskar points out big change in India star

Team India returned to action earlier this month when the side took on South Africa in the five-match T20I series at home. The series ended in a 2-2 draw with the fifth and final game being washed out; however, it saw a blistering return of two of India's big names in the white-ball formats – Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik. Both players received the international call-up due to their consistent performances in the recently-concluded 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League, and produced impressive performances on their return to Indian colours.

Hardik has also been named the captain of the Indian team in the absence of wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant for the two-match T20I series away at Ireland. Former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar hailed the growth of all-rounder, saying that he has become a more mature cricketer since his return to professional cricket.

“It's good to see the maturity that has come in Hardik Pandya's batting, and his cricket overall. He has tempered his talent with that little bit of responsibility,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

"Earlier on, when he played in a team full of superstars.. I mean, he grew up in the team of superstars, whether it was Mumbai Indians or India. And so, it was easy to go and say, "I will just play my game because these guys will take care of me. They will take up in case I fail'.

“Now, as a captain, he knows his responsibility. He knows he has to take his team. And that has only improved him as a cricketer and that is only good for Indian cricket,” Gavaskar further explained.

Hardik had led the Gujarat Titans to title victory in the franchise's maiden season at the Indian Premier League this year. He had also ended the season as the side's highest run-getter (487 runs in 15 innings). In the T20I series against South Africa, the all-rounder scored 117 runs in four innings at a brilliant strike rate of 153.95.

