'I wasn't able to capitalise': Hardik accepts blame in honest admission after India's shock T20I series defeat vs WI

Hardik Pandya's triumphant run as the T20I captain of the Men In Blue in the bilateral series came to an end on Sunday. The star all-rounder lost his first T20I series as captain after the Romario Shepherd-inspired West Indies outplayed India in the fifth encounter at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground. Putting an end to India's fightback in Florida, hosts West Indies sealed the five-match series 3-2 after recording an eight-wicket victory over India.

India's captain Hardik Pandya prepares to bowl against West Indies during their first T20 cricket match at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba(AP)

Pandya's Team India had bounced back in the series by winning back-to-back matches against the West Indies. However, the batting disasterclass of the Indian batters paved the way for the West Indies to thwart India's bid to register a come-from-behind series win. Pandya's decision to bat first on a slow track backfired as India posted a below-par total in the 20-over contest.

"If you see, we lost that period post 10 overs. Since when I came, I wasn't able to capitalise and I took my time and could not finish," said Pandya, who scored 14 off 18 balls in the T20I series decider. The Indian middle-order also struggled to score runs in the series decider. "I believe that as a group we have to challenge ourselves. All these games are the games where we have to learn. We have spoken as a group that whenever we can take the hard way we will. In hindsight, one series here or there doesn't matter but the commitment to the goal is important," Pandya said.

'Sometimes losing is good'

Leading India's fightback in the series decider against the West Indies, premier batter Suryakumar Yadav slammed a brilliant half-century while youngster Tilak Varma scored 27 off 18 balls. Suryakumar's quick-fire 61 off 45 balls powered India to 165/9 in 20 overs. "It's a long way. We have the ODI World Cup coming up. And sometimes losing is good. You get to learn a lot. And special mention for all the boys. They showed great character. Winning and losing is a part of the process and we are going to make sure we learn from that," Pandya added.

'Every youngster coming through has belief'

In reply, Brandon King played a match-winning knock of 85 as the West Indies thrashed India by 8 wickets in the 5th T20I. Thanks to King's superb unbeaten 85 and Pooran's brilliant 47, the West Indies completed their target with two overs to spare. Pandya's bowling decisions were also questioned by his critics in the recently concluded T20I series. The star all-rounder went wicketless and the pacer didn't even complete his full quota of overs in the 5th T20I.

"It is what I feel at the moment, I don't plan much. If I see a situation, whatever my gut says I follow, " Pandya explained. The Indian all-rounder has been rested for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland. In his absence, pace ace Jasprit Bumrah will lead the second-string Indian side in his comeback series. "They've got heart. That is something that's very important in international cricket. Every youngster coming through has belief. That's something I see very often now. Kudos to them, they came out and took responsibility. I can't be happier as a captain," Pandya concluded.

