Hardik Pandya India's most valubale player in white-ball cricket, his replacement is not avilable': Ex-Indiia opener

Former India opener Aakash Chopra gave a huge compliment to Hardik Pandya terming him India's 'most valuable player in white-ball cricket.' Chopra's comments came after Hardik was adjudged the Player of the Series in the recently-concluded ODI series against England, which India won 2-1. Hardik starred with both and ball and in fact, he was one of the main reasons why India won the decider in Manchester despite being in trouble in the chase. Hardik picked up 4 for 24 with the ball and then played an invaluable 71-run knock with the bat, stitching a match-winning 133-run fifth-wicket stand with Rishabh Pant (125*) to help India chase down the 260-run target.

"Hardik Pandya - he has been absolutely stellar. One thing is getting proved that he is India's most valuable player in white-ball cricket. I don't think there is going to be anyone who is going to come close to him," Chopra said on his YouTube channel, adding that it is possible to get spin-bowling all-rounders but finding a replacement for Hardik is difficult.

"If Hardik Pandya is fit, his replacement is not available. You will get many spin-bowling all-rounders in India, you get them easily, in different formats, but you don't get a fast-bowling all-rounder at all, it is not possible at all," he added.

Terming him the No.1 performer of the white-ball leg of the England tour, Chopra said, Hardik has been exceptional ever since regaining full fitness. He has taken the responsibility of finishing matches with the bat.

"Now that he has come back to full spring as a bowler, he is bowling well, and a different level of maturity is being seen in his batting. You will also have to probably thank the IPL for that because he got the responsibility, got the chance to play in a different fashion. Now it is not that you just come in the end and play as a finisher. The team has asked more, he has delivered more. So this has been an extremely beautiful thing. In my opinion, the No. 1 performer for this entire white-ball series, Hardik without a doubt," Chopra added.

