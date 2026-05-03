‘Hardik Pandya is scared’: MI captain under fire as ‘terrible, clueless’ verdict follows CSK loss, Tilak axing demanded

Former BCCI selector Kris Srikkanth ripped into Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya for his “terrible” captaincy in the team’s defeat to Chennai Super Kings on Saturday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. It was Mumbai’s seventh loss of the season, leaving them in ninth place in the points table, with their playoff hopes all but over.

Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match against CSK(PTI)

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Speaking on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth not only criticised Hardik for his 18 off 23 on a two-paced Chepauk track, but also for his decision not to bowl in the powerplay. Instead, the MI captain handed the new ball to young Krish Bhagat, who conceded 18 runs. The former India batter claimed Hardik was “scared” to bowl with the new ball and also pointed to his batting struggles, saying opposition teams have figured him out.

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“Hardik Pandya can’t lay bat on ball, and with the ball also, he is scared. He gives Krish Bhagat the ball in the powerplay instead of bowling himself. Teams are smashing Bhagat, yet Hardik is scared to bowl in the powerplay,” Srikkanth said.

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{{^usCountry}} “Hardik Pandya is playing terribly. You are the captain. They had no clue in the middle and end overs. What was Hardik Pandya even trying to do? It was hard to understand. Hereafter, no one will feed him balls on a length. They’ll bowl into the body and tuck him up. Teams are completely locking him up,” he added. ‘Drop Tilak Varma’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Hardik Pandya is playing terribly. You are the captain. They had no clue in the middle and end overs. What was Hardik Pandya even trying to do? It was hard to understand. Hereafter, no one will feed him balls on a length. They’ll bowl into the body and tuck him up. Teams are completely locking him up,” he added. ‘Drop Tilak Varma’ {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} It wasn’t just Hardik. Srikkanth was also critical of Tilak Varma’s batting this season after he was dismissed for just five off eight balls against Chennai, urging the Mumbai Indians management to drop him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It wasn’t just Hardik. Srikkanth was also critical of Tilak Varma’s batting this season after he was dismissed for just five off eight balls against Chennai, urging the Mumbai Indians management to drop him. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Tilak Varma then ate ball after ball, and that’s where the pressure started. He is playing so ordinarily. Barring that one century, he has struggled big time this season. One sunny day doesn’t make a summer. Likewise, just one good knock won’t do. He should be dropped. He is batting horribly. They must bring in a new batter instead,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Tilak Varma then ate ball after ball, and that’s where the pressure started. He is playing so ordinarily. Barring that one century, he has struggled big time this season. One sunny day doesn’t make a summer. Likewise, just one good knock won’t do. He should be dropped. He is batting horribly. They must bring in a new batter instead,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Tilak has been one of the centurions this season, with his unbeaten 101 fetching Mumbai their second win against Gujarat Titans last month. However, the left-hander has managed just 92 runs across his other eight innings.

Mumbai will play their next game against bottom-placed Lucknow Super Giants on May 4 at the Wankhede Stadium.

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