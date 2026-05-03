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‘Hardik Pandya is scared’: MI captain under fire as ‘terrible, clueless’ verdict follows CSK loss, Tilak axing demanded

It wasn’t just Hardik Pandya. Kris Srikkanth was also critical of Tilak Varma’s batting this season

Updated on: May 03, 2026 01:12 pm IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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Former BCCI selector Kris Srikkanth ripped into Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya for his “terrible” captaincy in the team’s defeat to Chennai Super Kings on Saturday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. It was Mumbai’s seventh loss of the season, leaving them in ninth place in the points table, with their playoff hopes all but over.

Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match against CSK(PTI)

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth not only criticised Hardik for his 18 off 23 on a two-paced Chepauk track, but also for his decision not to bowl in the powerplay. Instead, the MI captain handed the new ball to young Krish Bhagat, who conceded 18 runs. The former India batter claimed Hardik was “scared” to bowl with the new ball and also pointed to his batting struggles, saying opposition teams have figured him out.

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“Hardik Pandya can’t lay bat on ball, and with the ball also, he is scared. He gives Krish Bhagat the ball in the powerplay instead of bowling himself. Teams are smashing Bhagat, yet Hardik is scared to bowl in the powerplay,” Srikkanth said.

Tilak has been one of the centurions this season, with his unbeaten 101 fetching Mumbai their second win against Gujarat Titans last month. However, the left-hander has managed just 92 runs across his other eight innings.

Mumbai will play their next game against bottom-placed Lucknow Super Giants on May 4 at the Wankhede Stadium.

 
hardik pandya Tilak Varma mumbai indians
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Home / Cricket News / ‘Hardik Pandya is scared’: MI captain under fire as ‘terrible, clueless’ verdict follows CSK loss, Tilak axing demanded
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