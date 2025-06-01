Hardik Pandya issues three-word response after Shubman Gill addressed on-field tensions during GT vs MI Eliminator

Shubman Gill firmly quashed speculation of a fallout with Hardik Pandya on Saturday after Gujarat Titans were knocked out of IPL 2025 by Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator on Friday. Social media had erupted with theories of a rift after the two were seen exchanging tense looks at the toss in New Chandigarh, followed by a moment during the game where Hardik appeared overly animated while celebrating Gill’s early dismissal. The chatter quickly spiralled, suggesting a possible strain in their equation after Pandya’s controversial move from GT to MI before the season. Hardik Pandya (L) talks to Shubman Gill during toss at IPL 2025 Eliminator(PTI)

However, Gill poured cold water on the rumours by posting a brief but telling Instagram story. “Nothing but love (Don’t believe everything you see on the internet),” he wrote, subtly clarifying the camaraderie between the two.

Hardik, then, responded with affection in his own story: “Always, Shubhu baby.”

The exchange ended the gossip around an alleged falling out between the former GT teammates.

While that moment off the field grabbed headlines, it was MI’s on-field dominance that sealed GT’s fate. Batting first, the five-time champions posted a massive 228-run total, powered by a vintage 81 off 50 from Rohit Sharma. The MI top-order came out swinging, with contributions from Jonny Bairstow, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Pandya himself helping them post a daunting score.

In response, GT managed 208 but never quite caught up with the required rate after losing Gill for 1 early. Left-handed opener Sai Sudharsan led the chase with an impressive 80 off 49 deliveries, while Washington Sundar provided fireworks in the middle overs with 48 off 24. However, MI’s death bowling proved decisive once again. Jasprit Bumrah picked the all-important wicket of Sundar and then conceded just 8 runs off his final over, while Trent Boult led the attack with two wickets, and the experienced pace unit closed the game out with precision.

MI to face PBKS

The win sets up a high-stakes Qualifier 2 clash for MI against Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad on June 1. The winner will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final on June 3, also at the Narendra Modi Stadium.