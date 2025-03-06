Hardik Pandya ‘laughed inside’ at tensed Indian dressing room as Axar reveals Rohit and co's reactions to daring finish

Team India booked a place in the final of the Champions Trophy 2025 with a brilliant four-wicket win over Australia on Tuesday. Virat Kohli played a brilliant 84-run knock in the 265-run chase, and was supported by Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, and KL Rahul throughout his innings. In the end, A dramatic finish, a clutch performance under pressure from Hardik Pandya ensured India's win, as he smashed a quickfire 28 when India needed boundaries to fend off the run-chase pressure. Hardik Pandya (L) and Axar Patel chat after the game(BCCI)

While India's victory was a collective effort, Hardik’s fearless stroke play grabbed the spotlight, leaving his teammates on the edge of their seats.

Chasing a competitive target, India found themselves in a tricky situation in the latter stages of the innings. Enter Hardik Pandya. The all-rounder, known for his ability to turn games on their head, played a blistering 28-run knock off just 24 deliveries, which included three towering sixes and a boundary, with two back-to-back maximums off Adam Zampa shifting the momentum firmly in India’s favour.

Tension ran high in dressing room

As Hardik took the crease, the Indian dressing room was full of nervous faces. In a video shared by the Indian team on Instagram, Hardik could be seen talking to Axar Patel about the finishing overs.

“I was smiling. I mean, I didn't think of hitting two sixes. I knew it would happen anytime. But I knew that people must have gotten a little tense in the dressing room. I was laughing a little inside,” Pandya admitted.

Axar, then, hilariously revealed the environment inside the dressing room, stating there were anxious faces and that many were calling for Hardik and Rahul to rotate the strike.

"You didn't think about what will happen inside? We were thinking, ‘hey, run twos, run singles’.

“But I knew. I had trust in you. I was just observing the environment around me,” said Axar.

KL Rahul, who played a crucial stabilizing role with his unbeaten 42 off 34 balls, also acknowledged how Hardik’s quick runs helped ease the pressure.

“It did get closer than what we would have wanted. Hardik came and hit those crucial sixes. It took a lot of pressure off me. I’m really happy that we got over the line,” Rahul said.

With the win, India stormed into the Champions Trophy final, setting up an electrifying contest against New Zeala for the coveted title.