Hardik Pandya or Mohammed Shami? Rashid Khan names the Indian star who made GT stars' job easier in last two seasons

Gujarat Titans played dominant cricket in the last couple of seasons under Hardik Pandya's captaincy as they won the 2022 edition which was their debut and then ended up as runners-up in 2023. However, they have started the 2024 season on a mixed note with three wins in 6 matches. 24-year-old Shubman Gill took over the captaincy charge this season after Hardik Pandya left the franchise to rejoin Mumbai Indians. Rashid Khan has claimed 6 wickets for Gujarat Titans in as many matches this season.(AFP)

However, ace spinner Rashid Khan named the player that the Titans are missing this year and it's not their former skipper Pandya.

Rashid, who has been one of the most consistent performers, has failed to replicate the same form thus far as he has claimed just 6 wickets in 6 matches which is not up to his standards.

The Afghan spinner said that Indian paceman Mohammed Shami was the one who made his job easier last season with his terrific bowling which GT has been missing this season. Shami has been ruled out of IPL 2024 after undergoing knee surgery which forced him to miss cricketing action since last year's ODI World Cup.

"Shami played a main role for us in the last two seasons, both with the new ball and old ball, and the way he has delivered for the team actually made mine and others job easier, especially in the middle overs," Rashid said in an interview with PTI.

However, Rashid said that the bowlers have taken responsibility this season and trying their best to get the desired results.

"We have started the season with a positive mindset and everyone is taking responsibility and delivering best for team but sometimes result doesn't go your way but we are quite happy with bowling unit,” Rashid said.

"T20 is all about making right decisions at the right time. Spencer Johnson, Darshan Nalkande, Azmat (Omarzai), Umesh (Yadav) have all delivered and most importantly, Mohit (Sharma) bhai as well," Rashid added.

The GT spinner had undergone a major back surgery last year, which didn't allow him to play the India series in January. It was a hard time but now he feels he is back in rhythm.

"For me, those three to four months were hard but I tried to make sure that I am relaxed and when I get back on field, I am fully ready and prepared for it," the champion spinner said.

He opened up on his rehabilitation programme and how said it's important for players to accept the process during the recovery.

"The main focus for first four months was on getting back on track, it is hard when you are not playing but these are things which are attached to your career, and it is important as a player that you take (accept) that process, you make sure that you look after yourself. I made sure that I spent time with my family and looked after my body," he said.