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Hardik Pandya refuses to hide behind excuses, cuts a sorry figure after Mumbai Indians all but crash out of IPL 2026

Hardik Pandya acknowledged that the Mumbai Indians' loss to the Chennai Super Kings reflected a poor season, not just a bad game.

Updated on: May 02, 2026 11:51 pm IST
Written by Probuddha Bhattacharjee
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Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya admitted that his side’s defeat to Chennai Super Kings was not just one bad night, but a reflection of a season that has gone wrong.

Hardik Pandya during the CSK vs MI match in IPL 2026. (PTI)

MI lost by eight wickets after making 159/7 in 20 overs despite being 90/2 at one stage. CSK chased the target down in 18.1 overs, with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Kartik Sharma controlling the innings after MI failed to create sustained pressure with the ball.

Hardik Pandya admits MI missed finishing push

Asked after the match whether it was simply not Mumbai’s night, Hardik gave a blunt answer. “Not the season, I feel, not just the night,” Hardik said.

The MI captain said CSK were clearly better across departments and did not try to hide behind conditions. “They played better, they bowled better, they fielded better, and they batted better,” he said.

MI’s innings had promised more when they reached 90/2, but the second half failed to produce the acceleration needed on a surface where 180-190 could have given them a fighting chance.

Also Read: CSK vs MI LIVE Score IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad guides CSK, completes the double over hapless MI

CSK’s chase exposed MI’s lack of wicket-taking pressure. Once Ruturaj and Kartik settled, Mumbai struggled to drag the game back. Asked whether MI needed to be more aggressive with the ball, Hardik responded with a sharp line. “I don’t know what aggressive it would have been. I think you would have had to throw some fireballs to get them out,” he said. “But yeah, the bowling option which we had, we went with it. And they just played smart cricket, and they were better.”

The defeat left MI staring at a harsher season verdict. Their captain’s words made it clear: this was not merely about CSK outplaying them on the night. It was about a campaign where starts have not become totals, control has not become pressure, and Mumbai’s usual authority has gone missing.

 
chennai super kings ruturaj gaikwad hardik pandya mumbai indians
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
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