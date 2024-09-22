Hardik Pandya reunites with son Agastya for first time since divorce with Natasa Stankovic, video goes viral

A video shared online saw star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya reunited with his son Agastya, for the first time since Pandya’s separation from his former partner Natasa Stankovic. Hardik Pandya with his son Agastya last year.(Instagram)

In a heartwarming clip, Pandya can be seen laughing and playing along with his 4-year-old son in Mumbai, as well as with his nephew. The clip sees them enter Pandya’s car and drive off, attended by security.

This is the first occasion that Hardik and Agastya have been spotted together in public since the cricketer’s well-documented split from Natasa earlier this year. Natasa and Agastya had spent some time in her home country of Serbia in recent weeks, before their return.

With Pandya not figuring on international duty for India, he took the opportunity to spend some time with family before preparations begin for the T20 series against Bangladesh in October.

First time Pandya reunites with his son

Pandya and Stankovic were engaged on New Year’s Day in 2020, before Agastya’s birth later that year in July. Although the pair had a renewal of their vows in 2023, they announced their separation in July 2024. Nevertheless, the pair confirmed that they intended to co-parent Agastya in the future.

Pandya was recently reported to be eyeing a return to red-ball cricket, with the intention of turning out in Ranji Trophy matches for his home team Baroda for the first time since 2018. He has also not represented India in Test cricket since 2018, but has been a fixture in the white ball squads. This includes the T20 World Cup winning team in 2024.

Pandya will likely be back in action for India in the T20 series against Bangladesh, beginning on October 6. Hardik was the vice-captain of the Indian T20I side until the World Cup; however, following Rohit Sharma's retirement, Suryakumar Yadav was named the new skipper.