Hardik reveals reason behind giving Umran Malik the last over in 2nd T20I: 'I wanted to keep all the pressure out...'

Team India clinched a 2-0 series victory in the T20I series against Ireland on Tuesday. However, the home side had almost managed to produce an upset in Dublin, falling short by only four runs in a mammoth 226-run chase. Defending 17 runs in the final over, Umran Malik had conceded 9 in the first three balls, but made a superb comeback to secure a series-clinching victory for India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following the game, Indian captain Hardik Pandya was asked about his reason behind handing the last over to Umran. The speedster had taken a wicket in the match but wandered off his line on multiple occasions, and conceded four extras (3 wides and 1 no-ball) in his three overs.

Also read: Watch: Umran Malik rescues India in dramatic final over; defends 12 off 4 balls after brutal hitting by Ireland batters

"I was trying to keep all the pressure out of my equation. I wanted to be in the present and I backed Umran. He has pace, with his pace it's always going to be tough to get 18 runs. They played some amazing shots, they batted very well, credit to them and credit to our bowlers for holding their nerves," Pandya said in the post-match presentation, as he explained his reasoning for the decision.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Umran Malik did concede another no-ball in the final over, which was followed by two-successive fours, but the speedster remained composed as he only gave 3 runs off the last three deliveries, securing a four-run win for the visitors.

The 28-year-old skipper also spoke about playing in Ireland and receiving huge support from the Indian fans. Pandya was grateful to the fans and said that their favourite players were Dinesh Karthik and Sanju Samson as they cheered loudly for them.

"The crowd, their favourite boys were Dinesh and Sanju. Great experience to experience this side of the world. A lot of support comes for us, we try to entertain them and hope we did that. Thanks to everyone who supported us," said the India captain.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"As a child, it's always a dream to play for your country. Leading and getting the first win was special, now winning the series is special as well. Happy for Deepak and Umran," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON