Hardik Pandya’s commitment shines through, bowls one more over after Player of the Match: ‘I’m going to go after this'

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya remained fully focused after earning the Player of the Match award in India’s Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup 2026. Pandya showcased his all-round brilliance, smashing a quick 50 off just 23 balls to set the tone for India’s innings. With the ball, he delivered a tidy spell, conceding only 21 runs in three overs. Though he did not bowl his full quota, he ensured one over remained, which he bowled after receiving his Player of the Match accolade, further underlining his commitment to the team and his influence in both departments of the game. He continued bowling alongside Shivam Dube after the match, as both were accompanied by coaching staff. Hardik Pandya bowled the final over post Player of the Match win. (Jio Hotstar/Screengrab)

After receiving the award, Hardik shared his love for bowling with the new ball, saying it challenges batters and gives him wicket-taking opportunities, adding that he still has one over left to bowl.

"I think I like bowling with a new ball. It swings. I mean, God has been kind. I have the skillset of bowling in swing, out swing both. So I really enjoy. I think it gives me the opportunity to take wickets as well. It challenges the batter as well. So yeah, pretty satisfied. I still have to bowl my one over, which I’m going to go after this," Hardik said.

“I felt I was trying to hit too hard”: Hardik Pandya Meanwhile, the star all-rounder excelled as a finisher, smashing a half-century capped with back-to-back sixes off the final two balls. He remained composed under pressure, made up for a few mishits, and capitalised on loose deliveries.

Pandya reflected on his quickfire 23-ball fifty, explaining how he adjusted his approach mid-innings to find the right balance between timing and power.

"It sounds strange, 23-ball 50, but I think I had to reassess the situation as well. What I meant by that, I felt I was trying to hit too hard. And just in the game, I realised, I think I can time the ball and hit sixes as well. So I think for me, it was a good game to continue the rhythm because I feel a couple of games I had which I could not do what I wanted to do. So really satisfied," he added.