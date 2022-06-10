Hardik Pandya's Instagram story on David Miller's birthday a day after South Africa beat India is pure gold

Hardik Pandya came up with an epic birthday wish for his Gujarat Titans teammate David Miller on Friday. Pandya used a selfie with Miller on his Instagram story and captioned it: "Happy Birthday my Millie but IPL is over". Hardik also used a laughing emoji perhaps to indicate that he wouldn't want Miller to score big against India like he was doing in the IPL. This comes a day after Miller 64 off 31 balls with 5 sixes to help South Africa pull off a record chase at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Hardik and Miller share a great bond. The India all-rounder was one of the biggest supporters of Miller throughout the IPL. He, in fact had said that "a lot of people had counted Miller out" after he had a few indifferent seasons in the IPL but Hardik always treated him as a match-winner.

Hardik Pandya's birthdway wish for David Miller (Hardik Pandya/Instagram)

In a video shared by BCCI, Hardik was seen sharing a big laugh with the South African batter. The Indian and South African cricketers left for Cuttack from New Delhi at the same time for the 2nd T20I slated to . Cricketers from both sides were seen sharing some light moments.

Miller, who was one of the main reasons behind Gujarat Titans' title-winning run in IPL 2022, carried his form into international cricket and took apart India's premier T20 bowlers Axar Patel, Harshal Patel and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in an exhibition of clean hitting.

The tourists were 86-3 at the halfway stage of their chase but Miller's 131-run partnership with Rassie van der Dussen, who was unbeaten on 75, ensured they prevailed with five deliveries remaining.

Kishan, who topscored for India with 76, said the century-stand made all the difference.

"I think right now Miller is in great form," Kishan told reporters after their seven-wicket defeat.

"We will plan something for these two because if Miller gets going, it is very hard to stop him. At the same time, it makes it easier for the other batsman also at the other end."

Van der Dussen said Miller's explosive batting eased the pressure on him early in his knock.

Player-of-the-match Miller attributed his form to hard work.

"I have been understanding my game a lot better in the last four-five years," said the left-handed batter.

"I was going to keep going and Rassie was to pierce the gap or find a boundary. It was about reducing the dot balls."

