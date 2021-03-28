'If me and Rishabh Pant batted longer we could've got to 390': Hardik Pandya after England bowl India out for 329

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya said that the story could have been much different had he and Rishabh Pant kept on batting for much longer in the series-deciding third and final ODI against England in Pune.

After being asked to bat first, India were bowled out for 329 despite at one point of time looking well set to post a total well in excess of 350 on Sunday.

"We don't have much option, but would have liked a few runs. I don't think the plan was much different. If it's there, we just like to back ourselves,” Pandya said in the mid-innings interview with host broadcaster.

Pandya said he is not disappointed for missing out on his maiden hundred but said he could have made a difference to India’s eventual total had he stayed at the crease for longer.

“I'm not disappointed at missing out on the hundred....if myself and Rishabh (Pant) would have batted [on] it would have been different,” said Pandya.

The attacking right-hander scored an impactful 64 off just 44 balls with five fours and four sixes to his name. Pandya said India were at point looking at 390 when he and Rishabh Pant were toying with the England bowlers.

“At one point, we were looking at 390,” Pandya said adding that they need to be smart against the England batsmen. “We need to bowl proper balls and make it as difficult as possible. We want to be smart.”

The junior Pandya confirmed that he will bowl in the third ODI.

Pandya put together a 99-run stand with Pant (78), which was the fourth highest fifth wicket partnership in ODIs for India against England.

Both Pandya and Pant looked set to register their maiden ODI tons but were unfortunately dismissed against the run of play.

Pant wanted to flick a Sam Curran ball towards the on side but ended up getting a leading edge. England stand-in captain Jos Buttler took a fine diving catch towards his left.

Pandya, on the other hand walked too far across a Ben Stokes delivery and lost his leg stump.

Shikhar Dhawan was another crucial contributor for India in this innings. He scored 67 off 56 balls with 10 fours to get India off to a good start after England stand-in captain Jos Buttler opted to field first.

For England, Mark Wood picked up 3 wickets for 34 runs while Adil Rashid finished with figures of 2 for 81.