‘Hardik Pandya should come up’: Wasim Jaffer picks ‘best batting position’ for captain Rishabh Pant

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer said the best time for Rishabh Pant to come in to bat is when seven-right overs remaining so that he can come out and play his strokes freely. Pant, the captain for India in the five-match T20I series against South Africa, has batted at number 4 in the first two matches of the series which India lost but Jaffer feels the left-hander will be at his best if he comes at number five or six.

"We know Pant likes to play that one way. He comes out and attacks. He's not that best whenever he rotates the strike rate, tries to play the situation. Every time we have seen him do well and win matches for India is by playing attacking cricket. He does get out, can look a bit foolish at times," Jaffer said on ESPNCricinfo ahead of India's 3rd T20I against South Africa ACA-VCA Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Pant scored an attacking 29 off 16 balls in the first match in New Delhi but was out for 5 while trying to hit Keshav Maharaj's first delivery for a six in the second match in Cuttack.

Jaffer said Hardik Pandya should bat at number four in the 3rd T20I as the all-rounder had done exceedingly well for Gujarat Titans batting at that number in the recently-concluded IPL which they won.

"I think, like I had said before, the number five or six is the ideal position for him (Pant). I would want Hardik Pandya to bat number four because he has done a such a good job for Gujarat Titans in the IPL and Pant to come in probably when 7-8 overs are left. Just come out and start attacking. That is probably the best position," Jaffer added.

The former India opener also feels that Pant is yet to perform at his best in T20Is and needs to figure out a way to get more consistent in the shortest format of the game.

"He needs to go through this series and find out what lies in store for him. I've said this many times that he hasn't cracked the T20 code. He's defiinitely done that in Test matches and ODIs. He's won Test matches for India single-handedly but he's not done that often in T20s. He needs to take up the responsibility and do the job, find a method to succeed in T20s."

