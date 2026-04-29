Hardik Pandya under fire as change in MI leadership is hinted at: ‘The management will definitely not be happy’

Mumbai Indians have long been considered one of the most successful franchises in IPL history, boasting 5 championship titles and co-holding the record with their arch rivals, Chennai Super Kings. However, the franchise, known for its perseverance and ability to script historic comebacks even in crunch situations, has struggled to gain momentum this season under Hardik Pandya's leadership.

Hardik Pandya interacts with team owner, manager Akash Ambani.(PTI)

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Pandya, who took over the captaincy from MI legend and opener Rohit Sharma ahead of the 2024 season after a successful, title-winning stint with the Gujarat Titans in 2022, has since struggled to replicate his form, both on the field and as captain. MI secured Pandya from the GT in an all-cash deal worth INR 15 crore. However, the move to bring back their former star all-rounder, who previously played for the franchise from 2015 to 2021 and returned as captain, has not paid off so far.

In his first season as MI skipper, the Mumbai Indians finished bottom of the table, with just 4 wins. The 2025 season offered some hope to fans, as the franchise returned to the qualifiers, but they fell short against the Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings.

Concerns raised over Pandya’s role

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{{^usCountry}} Former Indian batter Subramaniam Badrinath has raised concerns over Pandya’s role in the team, both as a player and a leader, following a lacklustre start to the 2026 campaign. He further stated that the management “will definitely not be happy” with the current situation, and that the possibility of a leadership change must have crossed the minds of those in charge. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Former Indian batter Subramaniam Badrinath has raised concerns over Pandya’s role in the team, both as a player and a leader, following a lacklustre start to the 2026 campaign. He further stated that the management “will definitely not be happy” with the current situation, and that the possibility of a leadership change must have crossed the minds of those in charge. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "His poor batting form is affecting his captaincy. The lack of confidence in batting is showing in his captaincy moves. The management will definitely not be happy with this. It begs the question of whether there may be some sudden changes during the season. A change in captaincy may have entered the management's mind,” Badrinath said on his YouTube channel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "His poor batting form is affecting his captaincy. The lack of confidence in batting is showing in his captaincy moves. The management will definitely not be happy with this. It begs the question of whether there may be some sudden changes during the season. A change in captaincy may have entered the management's mind,” Badrinath said on his YouTube channel. {{/usCountry}}

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Badrinath’s remarks carry weight, as Hardik Pandya, apart from his captaincy duties, has endured a dreadful start to the campaign. So far, he has managed just 97 runs in six innings and has failed to finish chases on three occasions. A proven match-winner in crunch moments, his recent struggles suggest that the pressure of captaincy is weighing on him and affecting his performances with the bat.

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His form with the ball has also been a concern, as the skipper has failed to lead the bowling attack, managing just 3 wickets so far at an abysmal average of around 63 and an economy close to 13.

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Badrinath further highlighted that, despite boasting a solid lineup of experienced players, many of whom are in their prime, apart from 39-year-old veteran Rohit Sharma, MI have once again struggled to find form this season. They currently sit in the bottom half of the table in 9th place after seven matches, with the blame pointing towards Pandya’s on-field decisions, the inefficient use of world-class bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, and, most of all, his own shortcomings.

“They had so many match-winners, which makes their position on the table stunning. And all of them are at the peak of their careers, except maybe Rohit Sharma. That's why Hardik's captaincy needs to be questioned. His bowling changes, field positions, and personal form being poor are major factors,” Badrinath concluded.

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