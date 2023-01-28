'Hardik Pandya was not smart. He didn't have any plans': Ex-Pakistan cricketer blasts India captain for NZ T20I loss

Team India failed to carry the momentum of their ODI series clean sweep as New Zealand stunned the Hardik Pandya-led side by 21 runs in Ranchi. The difference eventually was the 27-run last over which India conceded as New Zealand posted a match-winning total of 176 for six. However, for veteran Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria, it the loss was down to Hardik's captaincy, opining that the all-rounder was not "smart" with his choices.

Talking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria opined that Hardik failed to rotate his bowlers smartly and that is where he erred tactically, pointing out to the fact that India did not give part-time spinner Deepak Hooda an extra over.

"Hardik Pandya was not smart with his rotation of bowlers. He brought Shivam Mavi into the attack very late. He should have been brought in early. He could have also used Deepak Hooda a bit more, given the amount of turn that was on offer. This is where Hardik erred tactically. He didn't seem to have any plans," he said.

The former Pakistan cricket also felt that the India captain failed to make the most of his bowling with the new ball. He bowled the opening over, conceding 12 runs as Finn Allen smashed two consecutive boundaries against him.

"The Indian bowlers leaked a lot of runs. Hardik Pandya didn't bowl well with the new ball. He did not hit the right areas. New Zealand openers Devon Conway and Finn Allen showed great aggression, attacking the Indian bowlers right from the start," he said.

India will next face New Zealand on January 29 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. India will be aiming to level the three-match contest after going 0-1 down with the loss in Ranchi.

