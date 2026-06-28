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Harmanpreet Kaur addresses India’s long-standing problem after crashing out of Women’s T20 World Cup

Harmanpreet Kaur admitted the side has repeatedly failed to produce its best cricket against the strongest opponents.

Updated on: Jun 28, 2026 11:12 pm IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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For the second successive Women's T20 World Cup, India's campaign ended in the group stage. But for captain Harmanpreet Kaur, the bigger concern was not the result itself, it was a long-standing problem she believes continues to haunt the team in ICC events.

India's Harmanpreet Kaur looks on during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.(HT_PRINT)

Following India's six-wicket defeat to Australia in the virtual quarterfinal at Lord's on Sunday, Harmanpreet admitted the side has repeatedly failed to produce its best cricket against the strongest opponents.

"If I have to think about the entire tournament, we didn't do well against good teams. Against the best teams, your best should come out. I think we need to rethink about that," Harmanpreet said after the loss.

The India skipper also highlighted a recurring pattern in crunch games.

IND W vs AUS W, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: As it happened...

"Sometimes we're in the game, but in the last few overs we concede too many runs. And when we're chasing, we're not able to score those runs. I think it's been happening for quite a long time."

"At the end of the day we got a decent total on the board. While I was batting, I felt we were a little short, but the last couple of overs helped us. They bowled according to their plans. We didn't lose too many wickets, but at the same time we didn't get what we were expecting. It was a good game, but unfortunately, we didn't get over the line."

India finished third in Group A behind Australia and South Africa, ending another ICC T20 World Cup campaign without a semifinal appearance despite entering the tournament among the favourites.

 
harmanpreet kaur indian women's cricket team
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