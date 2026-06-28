Harmanpreet Kaur addresses India’s long-standing problem after crashing out of Women’s T20 World Cup

For the second successive Women's T20 World Cup, India's campaign ended in the group stage. But for captain Harmanpreet Kaur, the bigger concern was not the result itself, it was a long-standing problem she believes continues to haunt the team in ICC events.

India's Harmanpreet Kaur looks on during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.(HT_PRINT)

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Following India's six-wicket defeat to Australia in the virtual quarterfinal at Lord's on Sunday, Harmanpreet admitted the side has repeatedly failed to produce its best cricket against the strongest opponents.

"If I have to think about the entire tournament, we didn't do well against good teams. Against the best teams, your best should come out. I think we need to rethink about that," Harmanpreet said after the loss.

The India skipper also highlighted a recurring pattern in crunch games.

IND W vs AUS W, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: As it happened...

"Sometimes we're in the game, but in the last few overs we concede too many runs. And when we're chasing, we're not able to score those runs. I think it's been happening for quite a long time."

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, Harmanpreet led India's batting effort with a scintillating 27-ball 56, evoking memories of her famous 171 at the same venue. Openers Smriti Mandhana (38) and Shafali Verma (34) added 66 for the first wicket, while Jemimah Rodrigues contributed 34 before being retired out in the final over. Harmanpreet's three successive sixes off Sophie Molineux lifted India to a competitive-looking 170/4. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, Harmanpreet led India's batting effort with a scintillating 27-ball 56, evoking memories of her famous 171 at the same venue. Openers Smriti Mandhana (38) and Shafali Verma (34) added 66 for the first wicket, while Jemimah Rodrigues contributed 34 before being retired out in the final over. Harmanpreet's three successive sixes off Sophie Molineux lifted India to a competitive-looking 170/4. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} India also made the ideal start with the ball. Renuka Singh dismissed Georgia Voll in the opening over, while Beth Mooney and Phoebe Litchfield fell cheaply to leave Australia at 68/3. However, Ellyse Perry (56) and Ashleigh Gardner (53*) stitched together a match-winning 100-run partnership to steer the six-time champions to victory with an over to spare. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India also made the ideal start with the ball. Renuka Singh dismissed Georgia Voll in the opening over, while Beth Mooney and Phoebe Litchfield fell cheaply to leave Australia at 68/3. However, Ellyse Perry (56) and Ashleigh Gardner (53*) stitched together a match-winning 100-run partnership to steer the six-time champions to victory with an over to spare. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Harmanpreet admitted India were in the contest but failed to execute when it mattered. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Harmanpreet admitted India were in the contest but failed to execute when it mattered. {{/usCountry}}

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"At the end of the day we got a decent total on the board. While I was batting, I felt we were a little short, but the last couple of overs helped us. They bowled according to their plans. We didn't lose too many wickets, but at the same time we didn't get what we were expecting. It was a good game, but unfortunately, we didn't get over the line."

India finished third in Group A behind Australia and South Africa, ending another ICC T20 World Cup campaign without a semifinal appearance despite entering the tournament among the favourites.

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