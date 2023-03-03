Harmanpreet Kaur explains how India ‘can cut down difference’ against Australia after Women’s T20 World Cup semis defeat

India's run in the recently-concluded Women's T20 World Cup 2023 ended on a sour note, crashing to a semi-final defeat against arch-rivals Australia at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. dished out a performance, reminiscent of their past displays against Australia in ICC tournaments. Chasing a target of 173 runs, India were restricted to 167/8 in 20 overs, losing by five runs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Harmanpreet Kaur's half-century went in vain as the other Indian batters failed to contribute. The India skipper smacked 52 runs off 34 balls, packed with six fours and a maximum, before a freak run out sent her back to the pavilion. Jemimah Rodrigues was the only other batter to make an important contribution, with a knock of 43 runs off 24 deliveries, including six fours. Darcie Brown and Ashleigh Gardner were in fantastic bowling form for Australia, taking two wickets each.

Also Read | 'My time as Australia's captain is done...': Steve Smith's remarkable revelation

Initially, Australia posted 172/4 in 20 overs, with Beth Mooney hammering 54 runs off 37 balls, hitting seven fours and a six. Also, captain Meg Lanning clobbered an unbeaten knock of 49 runs off 34 deliveries, smashing four fours and two sixes. In what turned out to be a poor outing for Indian bowlers, Shikha Pandey took two wickets. The win also helped Australia extend their T20I head-to-head record against India to 23-7.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India also lost to England in the group stage, losing by 11 runs. Speaking ahead of the WPL 2023 opener between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians, MI captain Harmanpreet pointed out the presence of WBBL and Hundred in Australia and England has helped them perform better in women's cricket. The India skipper felt that the introduction of WPL could be the solution India needed to cut down the difference against Australia and England.

"I think this is a great platform for all Indian players because we have been missing this tournament for a long time. Definitely, for Australia and England the WBBL and Hundred have worked very well and after those tournaments they've got so much young talent", she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"After the WPL we are also going to get some good talent and I'm sure the difference you're talking about (between India and Australia sides) we'd love to cut down. When you see good talent coming up, you're definitely going to make a good team after the WPL", she added.

MI face GG in the WPL opener, on Saturday at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. With Harmanpreet captaining MI, Aussie all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner will skipper GG. Gardner was also the second-most expensive buy in the WPL 2023 auction, purchased for ₹2 crore after a bidding war. Also, the opening ceremony will take place before the match, which will see Bollywood stars Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon perform.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON