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Harmanpreet Kaur, Fatima Sana skip handshake, avoid eye contact at India vs Pakistan Women's Asia Cup 2026 clash

The latest India-Pakistan cricket encounter at the Women’s Asia Cup saw players avoid customary handshakes, reflecting ongoing tensions.

Updated on: Sep 5, 2026, 19:57:59 IST
Written by Probuddha Bhattacharjee
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India and Pakistan’s latest meeting at the Women’s Asia Cup in Dubai brought one of the most unusual features of their cricket rivalry back into focus — the handshake, or the absence of one. What would ordinarily have been an unremarkable sporting courtesy has become a closely watched part of every encounter between the two countries over the past year.

India and Pakistan skipped the handshake during the Asia Cup 2026 match. (X images)
India and Pakistan skipped the handshake during the Asia Cup 2026 match. (X images)

Harmanpreet Kaur and Fatima Sana did not exchange the customary handshakes and avoided eye contact during the toss of their latest encounter, continuing the practice that has followed their cricket teams since the men’s Asia Cup last year. It meant that despite another change of tournament and personnel, there was no change in India’s approach towards its neighbours. Even after the national anthems of the two teams, the two units walked their separate ways.

How the India-Pakistan handshake row began

The unusual practice first became a major talking point during the men’s Asia Cup in September 2025, months after the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. India’s players avoided handshakes with their Pakistan counterparts during the tournament, including after their first meeting, when captain Suryakumar Yadav dedicated the victory to the Indian armed forces and the victims of the Pahalgam attack.

Ahead of the Women’s Asia Cup, India head coach Amol Muzumdar had declined to reveal what the team would do against Pakistan. Muzumdar said India were concentrating on cricket rather than “off-the-field stuff”, leaving the question unanswered until the teams actually met in Dubai.

Also Read: IND-W vs PAK-W LIVE Score, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Pakistan bat against India in mother of all games; teams unchanged

Cricket’s approach, however, has not been replicated across Indian sport.

When India faced Pakistan at the men’s Hockey World Cup in Amstelveen on August 19, the players exchanged high-fives and greetings before the game. After India completed a 5-3 victory, players from the two teams also shook hands following the final whistle.

That made the hockey encounter a striking contrast to the scenes repeatedly witnessed in cricket — and ensured that the simple act of players greeting each other remained part of the wider conversation when India and Pakistan met again at the Women’s Asia Cup.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Probuddha Bhattacharjee

Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis.

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