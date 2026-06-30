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Harmanpreet Kaur to continue as India captain post T20 World Cup debacle, to lead team in Asian Games

Harmanpreet Kaur to lead India in Asian Games. Check out the full squad.

Updated on: Jun 30, 2026 09:49 am IST
Written by Vishesh Roy
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Harmanpreet Kaur will continue as captain of the women's team and lead the side at the upcoming Asian Games. Recently, India failed to make the semi-finals of the Women's T20 World Cup 2026, and the future of the right-handed batter was under the spotlight after the Women in Blue failed to replicate the highs of the ODI World Cup win. However, on Tuesday morning, the Women's Selection Committee ended all speculations by naming the experienced player as the captain of the women's team for the all-important Asian Games.

Harmanpreet Kaur to lead India in Asian Games. (AFP)

The 2026 Asian Games are scheduled to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, in September 2026. The Indian women's team will head into the competition as the defending champions, having won the gold medal in women's cricket at the previous Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Smriti Mandhana will serve as Harman's deputy, while Shreyanka Patil has also been named in the squad. However, her participation in the competition is subject to fitness clearance.

Also Read: India women's team seals qualification for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, men's team needs to wait till December 2026

“It's up to the selectors to decide the captain. I think, yes, my short and sweet answer would be yes,” said Amol when asked whether he would like Harmanpreet to continue as the captain.

Before the Asian Games, India will also be playing a Test match against England at Lord's Cricket Ground. The match is scheduled to begin on July 10.

India's squad for the 2026 Asian Games: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), G. Kamalini (WK), Bharti Fulmali, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil*, Radha Yadav, Nandni Sharma.

 
gold medal asian games harmanpreet kaur
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