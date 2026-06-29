India women's team seals qualification for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, men's team needs to wait till December 2026

The ICC (International Cricket Council) and the IOC (International Olympic Committee) on Monday confirmed the qualification roadmap for cricket's historic return at the Olympics. The sport will return to the Games in 2028 in Los Angeles, and two years before the event, it was announced that the first-ever ICC Olympics Qualifier will be introduced. Six teams will be competing in each of the men's and women's T20 competitions in Los Angeles, with Africa, Asia, Europe and Oceania all guaranteed representation. India women's team seals qualification for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics (AFP)

Five qualification places in each event will be decided based on a combination of existing ICC events and ICC T20I rankings, in accordance with the approved and published FTP structure. The sixth and final places in both the Men’s and Women’s competitions will be determined through the new ICC Olympics Qualifier, which will take place in 2027.

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 has confirmed the first participants for LA28, with Australia, Great Britain (via England), India and South Africa qualifying as the highest-placed eligible finishers from Africa, Asia, Europe and Oceania. Those places were capped at one per continent.

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From the Americas, the USA are eligible to qualify as hosts for both Men’s and Women’s events, subject to appearing in the top 15 of the relevant ICC T20I rankings at any time during the qualification period from 30 June 2026 to 31 December 2026.

If the USA Women’s team does not meet that criteria, a fifth automatic qualification spot will be awarded to the highest-placed non-qualified nation in the ICC T20I rankings from any continent as of 1 March 2027. If the USA’s men’s team do not meet that criteria, the fifth automatic qualification spot will be allocated to the next-highest-ranked nation from any continent that has not already qualified by December 31, 2026.

“The remaining places in the men’s competition will be decided through the ICC Men’s T20I rankings, with the highest-ranked eligible teams from Africa, Asia, Europe and Oceania on December 31, 2026, progressing to LA28,” the ICC stated in an official release.

West Indies unfortunate The ICC also confirmed that the West Indies is ineligible to participate in the Olympic Games or to obtain a quota place because it is a composite ICC member representing multiple Caribbean nations and is not recognised as an IOC National Olympic Committee (NOC).

However, if their men’s and women’s teams are among the eight highest-ranked teams not yet qualified by 31 December 2026, there will be a dedicated Caribbean Qualifier event to determine which NOC will represent the region at the ICC Olympics Qualifier,”

The final berth in both the Men’s and Women’s events will be decided at the ICC Olympics Qualifier 2027, which will feature eight nations in each of the Men’s and Women’s competitions. Information on dates and a host nation will follow in due course.

The other seven teams in each ICC Olympics Qualifier will be the next highest-ranked teams on the relevant ICC T20I rankings, excluding those that have already qualified for the LA28 Olympic Games.

All you need to know The qualified nations will be able to pick from a squad of 15 players, and the teams will be divided into groups of three. Each team will play each other once before playing two further matches against teams in the opposite group who did not finish in the same position.

The final top two will contest for gold and silver medals, with the third- and fourth-highest nations competing for bronze. There will be a combined total of 28 matches across both Men’s and Women’s events, and all matches will be played at the purpose-built cricket venue in Pomona.

“Cricket’s return to the Olympic Games is a landmark moment for our sport and a powerful opportunity to showcase the very best of cricket to the world. The confirmation of this qualification pathway is an important step towards Los Angeles 2028 and gives Members across the world a clear and exciting route to the Olympic stage," the ICC chairman Jay Shah said in an official release.

“The Olympic Games represent the pinnacle of multi-event sport, and cricket’s inclusion at LA28 will inspire players and fans in every region. This is an historic moment, and one of great opportunity for our Members, as we continue to grow the game and take it to new audiences around the world," he added.