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Harmanpreet Kaur's fifty not enough as Capsey-Knight stand powers England past India in T20I decider

England Women produced a clinical batting display to chase down a challenging target of 181.

Updated on: Jun 03, 2026 08:54 am IST
ANI |
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England Women produced a clinical batting display to chase down a challenging target of 181 and defeat India Women by six wickets in the third and final T20I at Taunton on Tuesday, sealing the three-match series 2-1.

Heather Knight and Alice Capsey for England women's.(Action Images via Reuters)

After being put in to bat, India posted a competitive 180/5 in their allotted 20 overs, riding on captain Harmanpreet Kaur's composed unbeaten half-century and valuable contributions from the middle order.

Harmanpreet anchored the innings with 56, while Deepti Sharma added 32 and Jemimah Rodrigues chipped in with a brisk 29.

India looked set for a bigger total at one stage, but England's bowlers pulled things back during the latter stages of the innings with timely breakthroughs and disciplined death-over bowling.

For the hosts, speedster Lauren Bell scalped two wickets (2/36). Captain Charlotte Dean (1/33) and Linsey Smith (1/40) scalped one-wicket apiece.

In reply, England suffered an early setback as India reduced them to 38/3, putting the visitors firmly in control of the contest. However, the game turned dramatically through a match-winning partnership between Alice Capsey and Heather Knight.

Heather Knight remained unbeaten on 70 as the hosts chased down the target in 18.3 overs, clinching the three-match T20I series.

For India, Harmanpreet's half-century and a strong batting effort provided positives, but the inability to break the Capsey-Knight partnership proved costly in the series decider.

Capsey's match-defining knock earned widespread praise as England secured valuable momentum ahead of the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup later this month, while India will look to regroup after narrowly missing out on a series victory despite posting a competitive total.

 
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