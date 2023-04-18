'He hides his weakness by...': Harbhajan's interesting observation on England star as SRH meet MI in IPL 2023

Harry Brook announced his arrival in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 by smashing a sensational century for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their previous encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday. The England batter slammed an unbeaten century to help Aiden Markram and Co. upstage former champions KKR by 23 runs at the Eden Gardens. An in-form Brook will hope to extend his scoring run in match No.25 of the IPL 2023 between SRH and Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday.

Former MI skipper Harbhajan Singh also spoke at length about the batting weakness of the SRH star (PTI)

Showering praise on the England star ahead of SRH's meeting with the five-time champions in domestic cricket's biggest extravaganza, legendary spinner Harbhajan Singh observed that Brook has an array of shots in his batting repertoire especially against the speed merchants. Harbhajan, who also captained Mumbai Indians in the IPL, also spoke at length about the batting weakness of the SRH star.

"Brook plays fast bowling well. He has an array of shots in his batting repertoire against fast bowlers. Although he isn't very strong against spin, he hides his weakness by taking singles and doubles. Whenever he gets a chance, he hits the weak balls from the pacers for boundaries. Also, he is getting good support from other SRH batsmen. This will give him a lot of confidence going forward," Harbhajan told Star Sports.

Champions in the 2016 edition of the cash-rich league, Sunrisers Hyderabad opted to break the bank for Brook at the IPL 2023 auction. Brook was sold to the Hyderabad-based franchise for a staggering sum of INR 13.25 crore at the auction. After playing a series of forgetful knocks, Brook smacked 100 not out off 55 balls in SRH's impressive win over KKR at Kolkata. Before Brook notched up his maiden century for the SRH franchise, the Englishman had scored 29 runs from his first three IPL appearances.

The Brook-starrer Sunrisers Hyderabad side will meet Rohit Sharma's MI in match No.25 of the IPL 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Tuesday. Speaking ahead of SRH's match against MI in the IPL 2023, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif said that he is expecting MI to sustain the winning momentum in their upcoming away match. "Hopefully, we'll see that old Mumbai Indians side against Sunrisers Hyderabad. MI of the old was known for its aggressive batting performances and the last two games were a testimony to that," Kaif said.

