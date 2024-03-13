Harry Brook set to miss IPL 2024 due to personal reasons, Delhi Capitals in search of replacement: Report

Flamboyant England batter Harry Brook has decided to miss the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League 2024 owing to personal reasons. Delhi Capitals splashed INR 4 crore to acquire the English batter's service after Sunrisers Hyderabad released him after one season. Harry Brook was signed by Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024 Auction.

Brook, earlier, missed the Test series against India, citing personal reasons as he has now decided to extend the break according to a report in Cricbuzz.

The young batter was initially picked to the Test squad for the England tour but later took his name at the last moment.

"The Brook family respectfully requests privacy during this time. In light of this, the ECB and the family kindly request the media and the public to respect their wish for privacy and refrain from intruding on their private space," stated the ECB in a January release.

Delhi Capitals are now in search of an ideal replacement for Brook as his absence will change their plans for the upcoming season. They invested heavily in the English batter to bolster middle-order which was missing in their last season.

Meanwhile, the report suggested that a franchise official has asked BCCI to address the unprofessionalism of players for backing out after getting sold in the auction.

"Once players register for the auction, they should honour their commitment. Reneging on it is unprofessional, and the BCCI should address this," voiced a franchise official as per Cricbuzz.

Delhi Capitals will kickstart their IPL 2024 campaign on March 23 against Punjab Kings at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium.

Earlier, another England batter Jason Roy opted out of the Indian Premier League as he also cited personal reasons for his exit.

"After much consideration, I have made the tough decision to miss this year's IPL. Having been away since the start of January I need to get back to my family and have a refresh before a very busy year ahead. i will be supporting my friends and teammates at KKR throughout the tournament and wish them the best of luck," Jason Roy said in a statement.

Meanwhile, KKR have already announced the replacement and signed England's Phill Salt for the upcoming season.