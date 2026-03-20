Harshit Rana ruled out leaves KKR scrambling; Abhishek Nayar says, ‘not easy to replace’: 'Trying to evaluate'

Kolkata Knight Riders have been dealt a major setback with Harshit Rana ruled out for the entire season. The young fast bowler underwent knee surgery on February 9, and medical feedback has indicated he won’t be fit in time to take part. His absence leaves a significant gap in KKR’s pace attack, with the team now under pressure to find a suitable replacement before the campaign begins. Rana was expected to play an important role this season, making the setback even harder to absorb. Head coach Abhishek Nayar confirmed that the pacer will miss the tournament, forcing the management to rethink their bowling plans ahead of the new IPL season. Kolkata Knight Riders rocked as Harshit Rana ruled out; replacement race begins. (PTI and IPL)

Nayar acknowledged the magnitude of the setback, highlighting how crucial Harshit has been to the side in recent seasons and the challenge of filling that void.

“Firstly, it’s a big blow because Harshit has been an integral part of this team for the last few seasons. All these years, he has grown into a good cricketer. We’ll always miss Harshit Rana, and it’s not easy to replace him," Nayar said at a press conference.

Harshit has grown into a key figure in KKR's pace attack, playing a major role in their 2024 title run with 19 wickets. The franchise showed faith in him by retaining him for INR 4 crore last season, and he followed it up with another strong showing, picking up 15 wickets in KKR colours.

The KKR think tank is now considering a replacement for Rana with Navdeep Saini, Akash Madhwal, Simarjeet Singh, Sandeep Warrier and KM Asif having taken trials and are playing practice matches.

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Nayar also shed light on the franchise’s ongoing search for a replacement, revealing that the team management is carefully weighing its options and expects to make a call soon.

“Having said that, we have looked at a few bowlers over the past few days. We are trying to evaluate, with the help of our leadership group, who fits in and who can play that role to the best of their abilities. So we are still evaluating that and have yet to make that decision. But hopefully, we can identify who can make a difference," he said.

“The decision will be made soon, maybe in a couple of days," Nayar added.

KKR to announce replacement before leaving for Mumbai Continuing on the same note, Nayar outlined the timeline for the decision, adding that management is awaiting medical updates while using practice games to assess options before finalising a replacement.

"Obviously Harshit is with the BCCI CoE... So once the Medical Team communicates to us, we'll let you know. But today (Friday) is our first practice game. We've got one more game on the March 23. So we try and make sure we evaluate whoever we are picking before we actually make that announcement. So it'll take a few more days, but most probably before we leave for Mumbai," he added further.