Harshit Rana's 'flying kiss' proves costly as BCCI takes strict action over controversial Mayank Agarwal send-off

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 24, 2024 09:39 AM IST

Harshit Rana blew a flying kiss towards Mayank Agarwal after dismissing him during the KKR vs SRH match in IPL 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Harshit Rana may have emerged a hero with his brilliant final over in the four-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday, but his send-off to Mayank Agarwal has landed him in trouble. Rana lost his cool as he dismissed the SRH opener earlier in the innings, blowing a flying kiss towards Mayank as he walked back towards the dressing room.

Harshit Rana's celebration after dismissing Mayank Agarwal during KKR vs SRH match(JioCinema)
There were many on social media who weren't too pleased with the send-off and BCCI, on Sunday, took note of the incident as it slapped a 60 per cent fine on the pacer. In a release following the game, the board confirmed that Harshit Rana has been imposed the punishment for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.

“Kolkata Knight Riders bowler Harshit Rana has been fined a total of 60 percent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team's Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on March 23,” a statement from the BCCI read.

“Rana committed two Level 1 offences under Article 2.5 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He was fined 10 percent and 50 percent of his match fees for the two respective offences. Rana admitted to the two offences and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding.”

While the celebration from Rana drew flak from fans, Mayank kept his cool as he stared at Rana before eventually walking back, preventing the situation from potentially escalating further. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, however, was disappointed in the young Indian uncapped pacer for his action.

“He should not have done that. Did the batsman do anything to him when he was hitting him for sixes? Cricket can be played without these antics. It's the age of television. I understand that. Celebrate with your teammates but no need for such antics for the opposition,” Gavaskar had said on-air.

Rana's heroics save KKR

It was Rana's final over, however, that earned KKR a dramatic win in the game against SRH. The pacer defended 13 runs in the last six deliveries of the game despite Heinrich Klaasen and Shahbaz Ahmed's brilliant power-hitting over the past couple of overs. Rana dismissed both batters within three deliveries and successfully beat captain Pat Cummins on the final delivery to guide the Knight Riders to a win in their opening match of the season. 

