Haryana vs Services Live Score: Match 80 of Ranji Trophy, 2024 to start at 09:30 AM

Feb 02, 2024 08:41 AM IST
Haryana vs Services Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 80 of Ranji Trophy, 2024. Match will start on 02 Feb 2024 at 09:30 AM
Venue : Chaudhry Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Lahli, Rohtak

Haryana squad -
Ankit Kumar, Himanshu Rana, Vedant Bhardwaj, Yuvraj Singh, Ashok Menaria, Mayank Shandilya, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Sumit Kumar, Kapil Hooda, Rohit Sharma, Ajit Chahal, Aman Kumar, Anshul Kamboj, Harshal Patel, Jayant Yadav, Sanjay Pahal
Services squad -
Anshul Gupta, Rajat Paliwal, Ravi Chauhan, Shubham Rohilla, Vikas Hathwala, Arjun Sharma, Nitin Tanwar, Pulkit Narang, Lovekesh Bansal, Nakul Sharma, Nitin Yadav, Poonam Poonia, Raj Bahadur, Varun Choudhary, Vineet Dhankhar

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 80 of Ranji Trophy, 2024

    Haryana vs Services Match Details
    Match 80 of Ranji Trophy, 2024 between Haryana and Services to be held at Chaudhry Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Lahli, Rohtak at 09:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

