Cricket / 'Has Gayle just checked Warner's pocket for sandpaper': Barmy Army fire shots at AUS opener after match-winning knock
cricket

'Has Gayle just checked Warner's pocket for sandpaper': Barmy Army fire shots at AUS opener after match-winning knock

Setting up the tone for the upcoming Ashes, the fan group shared the picture of Chris Gayle checking David Warner's pockets and reminded fans of the infamous ball tampering scandal, which took place during a Cape Town Test in 2018.
Chris Gayle checks David Warner's pockets during AUS vs WI at T20 World Cup (Twitter)
Published on Nov 07, 2021 09:46 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com

The T20 World Cup match between Australia and West Indies, which the former won by eight wickets, saw a unique side of Windies legend Chris Gayle, who enjoyed every moment of the match. The batter kicked-off the proceedings in Abu Dhabi, smashing two sixes before being dismissed by Pat Cummins on 15(9). Gayle then lighten up the mood around the venue when he came to bowl the 16th over and also ended up picking a wicket. 

Gayle's antics on the pitch didn't go unnoticed as he was seen jumping on Mitchell Marsh's back after dismissing him and midway during his over the tall all-rounder went up to David Warner to check his pockets.   

Also Read | 'Give me one game in Jamaica'- Chris Gayle opens up on retirement plan

While the scenes left most cricket fans in delight, England's Barmy Army, a fan community, took a cheeky dig against Australian opener Warner. 

Setting up the tone for the upcoming Ashes, which will start from December 8, the fan group shared the picture of Gayle checking Warner's pockets on Twitter and reminded fans of the infamous ball tampering scandal, which took place during a Cape Town Test in 2018.   

RELATED STORIES

“Has Chris Gayle just checked Warner's pocket for sandpaper,” they wrote. During a Test against South Africa, Warner along with former Australian skipper Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft were found guilty for tampering the ball with a sandpaper, following which all the three were suspended from taking part in cricketing activities. While Bancroft served a nine-month suspension period, Warner and Smith were handed a ban for a year each.   

Meanwhile, after a tough outing with the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the latest edition of the Indian Premier League, Warner has roared back into form. The left-handed batter scored an unbeaten 89 off 56 deliveries against West Indies, helping his side close the 158-run chase in just 16.2 overs.  

t20 world cup david warner
