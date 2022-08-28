'Has proven himself in shortest format': Ex-selector predicts Rohit Sharma’s opening partner for India vs Pakistan match

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Aug 28, 2022 01:51 PM IST

Asia Cup 2022: Former selector Saba Karim has predicted Rohit Sharma's opening partner for India's opener against Pakistan on Sunday.

India's captain Rohit Sharma, left, and teammates arrive to participate in a training session at ICC ground ahead of their Asia Cup opener against Pakistan in Dubai.(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Ahead of India's Asia Cup 2022 opener against Pakistan, all eyes will be on KL Rahul's position in Rohit Sharma's batting order, with many experts calling for Virat Kohli to open with his captain. Meanwhile, Rahul, who usually opens for India, is returning from an injury and will be hoping to bat from his usual opening slot and has also received backing from former India selector Saba Karim. Speaking on India News, Saba praised Rahul and also predicted that he would open the innings. He said, "If KL Rahul was fit, he would have played all the T20Is for India in the past six months. He has proven himself in the shortest format."

"Since he is coming back (to T20Is after six months), it is vital to give him security (regarding his place in the playing XI). India should play five specialist bowlers and Rahul should open the innings."

Rahul was part of India's recent three-match Zimbabwe ODI series, where he replaced Shikhar Dhawan as captain. But the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper failed to have an impact in Harare. Recently Saba also predicted that Suryakumar Yadav would bat at no. 4 for India in the showpiece event. Speaking on Sports18, he said, "Suryakumar Yadav is such a multi-dimensional player, I can keep him as a floater. I can push him up the order, if my two openers bat say till the 7th-8th over, I can push in SKY then. Or in case it is required, I can also push him down the order because he's such a player who can give me the value at whatever number he bats and I'm looking at my 4-5-6 as floaters.”

“I will in fact keep Rishabh Pant very handy. Because if I feel that I need to push in a left-hander at the top of the order, I can do that as well. But as of now my fixed 3 positions at the top would be Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli", he further added.

