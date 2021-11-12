VIDEO: Hasan Ali drops catch then Matthew Wade hits hat-trick of sixes - Watch Shaheen Afridi's 19th over in semi-final

There were a lot of wow moments in the Pakistan vs Australia second semi-final of the T20 World Cup in Dubai. Mohammed Rizwan's innings, Adam Zampa's spell, David Warner's pyro-techniques, even his dismissal but what perhaps surpassed them all was the 19th over of Australia's chase. Australia needed 22 runs with Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis in the middle. Shaheen Shah Afridi, who had rattled the Australian top-order, had the ball in his hand.

Australia nearly lost both Sotinis and Wade in the first three deliveries of the Afridi over. Stoinis survived a close LBW appeal while Hasan Ali dropped Wade in the deep mid-wicket boundary in the third ball of the over, which Pakistan skipper Babar Azam described as the turning point of the match.

Preempting that Afridi would aim for a yorker, Wade then decided to play the lap shot. He got down on his knees and flicked the full toss. The timing was so good that it carried over the ropes. If the drop catch signaled the match slipping away from Pakistan, this six from Wade confirmed that the momentum has shifted towards Australia.

Afridi went for a slower ball in the next delivery but this Dubai pitch wasn't the usual slow one. The ball didn't hold on the surface and Wade flicked it using his wrists for another six over deep square-leg.

Needing 6 off 7 balls, Wade played ramp shot to complete a hat-trick of sixes and take Australia to the finals.

VIDEO: Hasan drops catch then Matthew Wade hits Shaheen Afridi for three sixes in a row

The left-hander remained unbeaten on 41 off just 17 balls.

"I was talking to Stoinis at the other end and tried to work out what they're doing. I got a little more pace on than expected, I probably could have used it a little bit earlier, but yeah.. glad to get a couple at the end. There wasn't a lot of chat before I went in as we lost quick wickets," Wade said at the post match presentation.

"But when I got out there, Me and Marcus (Stoinis) had batted together in the first game and got some momentum today as well. I was a bit unsure but Marcus showed me the way out.

"There was one short side and I was confident that if I had to target that then I could pull it off, but it got down to two-a-ball and you had to hit everything in your arc. I got a boundary away early on and then stalled for 5-6 balls, but Marcus got the boundary away and got us to a total where I was confident in the last two overs," he added.

