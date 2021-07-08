Hashim Amla scores 37* off 278 balls: Twitter erupts in awe of South Africa legend, one user compares him with Pujara

Former South Africa Hashim Amla is being praised to the end of the earth and beyond for playing a heroic innings to save a County Championship match for his side Sussex against Hampshire in Southampton on Thursday. With Surrey following on, and resuming the final day on 6/2 Amla remained unbeaten on 37 off 278. Even as wickets continued to tumble, Amla held one end strong, allowing Surrey to reach 128/8 and stave off defeat.

Twitter applauded the South Africa legend for his marathon innings, with one fan even comparing him to India's Test No. 3 Cheteshwar Pujara. Here are some of the tweets.

Most balls faced in a first-class innings of less than 40:

278 HM Amla (37*) Surrey v Hampshire Southampton 2021

277 TE Bailey (38) England v Australia Leeds 1953

(where balls faced are known) — Andrew Samson (@AWSStats) July 7, 2021

Hashim Amla batting on 5 runs in 114 deliveries for Surrey. Pujara bhai Wada Wau Wau moment for England series loading. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) July 7, 2021

Hashim Amla has played one of the great first-class innings - 37* off 278!balls to secure a draw for Surrey against Hampshire.



An epic performance. pic.twitter.com/QfBF388UDl — Derek Alberts (@derekalberts1) July 7, 2021

Hashim Amla 3* (96) at lunch takes a level of patience I will never know — Scarlett #BurnsBrigade (@ScarlettSport) July 7, 2021

Hashim Amla batting against the Hampshire bowlers today 🏏 pic.twitter.com/dJQEu6Lbrm — James (@Surreycricfan) July 7, 2021

Astonishing effort from Hashim Amla to save the game for Surrey. — mike selvey (@selvecricket) July 7, 2021

38-year-old Hashim Amla played one of the greatest gritty knocks ever in the County Championship, he came to bat from the first ball of the final day and scored unbeaten 37 runs from 278 balls including 5 fours at a strike rate of 13.30 and helped Surrey to draw the match. pic.twitter.com/Nvk8LuaoXF — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 7, 2021

Hashim Amla scored an unbeaten 37 in 278 deliveries to save the match for Surrey. What a gritty performance by Amla, this reminded me of his blockathon with AB De Villiers against India at Delhi.#hashimamla — kevaram_aanjna Patel (@a_kevaram) July 8, 2021

Surrey have managed to draw the game courtesy of the legend Hashim Amla ( 37* off 278 ) batted the whole day with some amazing skills on display, Hampshire tried everything but he was rock solid when wickets were falling from the other end, sensational effort — Zari 😍 (@ViperLoves) July 8, 2021

Amla scored just 3 runs off his first 100 balls, which later became 5 off 114. The first of his five boundaries came off the 125th ball he faced. This is Amla's second lowest strike-rate (13.30) in First-Class Cricket, with the lowest being 10.24 in a Test match against India in Delhi in the year 2015, where he had scored 24 off 244 balls.

"I did enjoy it," Amla said. "Every batter that went out there had a plan and [we] tried our best to just block it out. You don't know how far you can go but we managed to go all the way. We had some nervous moments but the way the youngsters played was fantastic.

"It was a real battle. Everyone wants to score runs, but we had a cause. You need a lot to go your way especially on this wicket. It was up and down and there was quite a bit of rough from the off-spinner. The game dictated that we have to save the game. The last thing you want to do is play a couple of bad shots and the game is over by lunchtime. But the way everyone played today we managed to pull it back after being outplayed on days two and three."

