'Hasn't looked dangerous at all': Ponting lambasts Ollie Robinson again, drops explosive 'tit-for-tat' reminder

Australia produced an impressive outing in the first innings of the second Ashes Test at Lord's, scoring 416 after being invited to bat. Steve Smith scored a century again, while Travis Head (77) and David Warner (66) also made important contributions for Australia in the innings; in return, England reached 278/4 by the end of Day 2, with Ben Duckett top-scoring for the side so far (98). The Aussies used the short-ball tactic against England batters to significant success, as they struck quick wickets in the hosts' middle-order.

Ricky Ponting criticised Ollie Robinson yet again, this time for his bowling in the 2nd Test so far(File/ECB)

England, meanwhile, were criticised for their loose bowling on the opening day of the Test and it wasn't until the final hour of the day when England troubled the visitors at Lord's. The side was cruising at 316/3 when Joe Root dismissed Head and Cameron Green (0) within a single over. England eventually bowled the Aussies out before lunch on Day 2.

Ollie Robinson, the English pacer who had made headlines for his verbal battle with Usman Khawaja in the first Test, was the joint-top wicket-taker in the innings, registering figures of 3/100. However, Robinson continues to face criticism – this time for his bowling – as Ricky Ponting, the former Australian captain, stated that the English pacer hasn't looked dangerous at all.

Ponting and Robinson clashed publicly after the latter, in reaction to Australian media's criticism of his sledging against Khawaja, stated that the former Aussie captain did the same (sledging) when he was active in international cricket. Ponting, in turn, said Robinson should be focussing on his bowling rather than making remarks about the past.

Now, the former Australia captain explained why Robinson had been disappointing despite his three wickets in the first innings at Lord's.

"I don't think he's looked dangerous in the series at all. I mean, if you look at the wickets, he's got the tailenders out in each game. Yes, he got Marnus (Labuschagne) in this innings here. But then he got (Nathan) Lyon and then he got (Josh) Hazlewood. So, if he didn't get the 10 and 11 out, then he finishes his innings with one wicket at over four runs an over,” Ponting told on the ICC Review.

“He’s a very skilful bowler, no doubt about that, and no one would've said a word about Ollie Robinson if he hadn't have sort of instigated this whole tit-for-tat that's been happening over the last couple of weeks. And to be honest, I think the whole thing's been blown completely out of proportion,” he added.

