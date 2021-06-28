'Have cried a few times': NZ bowling coach says winning WTC final 'greatest' achievement of coaching career

New Zealand bowling coach Shane Jurgensen hailed the efforts of Kiwi pacers in the World Test Championship final against India and described the title win as the greatest moment of his coaching career. Despite the match curtailed by incessant rainfall, Kiwi bowlers bowled out India for 170 on the Reserve Day, setting themselves up for an easy 139-run chase.

Speaking in an interaction on ESPNCricinfo, Jurgensen said that the WTC final made him emotional.

"I think for me this is about, for all of New Zealand really, from people that have always gone to (put) the extra effort from New Zealand Cricket's staff, board, sponsors, the caterers at the ground we play at, the curators at all the grounds, the physios, the domestic coaches and the CEOs - everyone has had an input into this somewhere and a valuable contribution and it really means a lot to us now," he said.

"I think, at times, I've been really emotional in my room, and also for me personally my wife because she puts up with me being away a lot. For me, personally, this is my greatest coaching achievement," Jurgensen added.

"I've seen a few highlights. I've sort of been reading a lot and watching a bit on YouTube, so looking at it from all different angles.

"But for me what is different this time is the reflection on me personally and also you know for me in my area - the bowling unit what they have achieved… "I think the morning of the last day to be able to make the vital breakthroughs with Kyle (Jamieson) and Tim (Southee) and Trent (Boult). It was a fantastic effort to put ourselves in a position to chase a reasonably low total.

"Oh! I've cried. I've cried a few times - probably every day since the win. You sort of sit there and then you go: 'Wow! World Test champions'," he signed off.