Mumbai: Karun Nair and B Sai Sudharsan didn’t have a troubled time at the crease during most of their innings in the just concluded Anderson-Tendulkar series, but they weren’t able to fully cash in on their chances either. Karun Nair in action. (AP)

This English summer was just beautiful for the batters. With the groundsmen dishing out featherbeds, it became a story of runs and tons – the 7000-run mark being crossed for the first time in a five-Test series.

In times like these, when runs were so plentiful, the failings become glaring. Karun Nair averaged 25.62 in the series and Sai Sudarshan 23.33, their numbers are dwarfed by Shubman Gill’s 75.40, KL Rahul’s 53.20, Rishabh Pant’s 68.42, Washington Sundar’s 47.33 and Ravindra Jadeja’s 86.00.

When the Indian selectors next sit down to analyse the England tour, Nair and Sudharsan’s names will figure in “not up to the mark’ column.

There were times in the series when both of them displayed some grit, but whether it is enough for them to keep their spots is the question. The competition for places in the India side is always intense.

Ajit Agarkar & Co have to ask whether they go back to the likes of Sarfaraz Khan or Shreyas Iyer or have Nair and Sudharsan done enough to convince the selectors that they need to be given one more chance. The prolific Abhimanyu Easwaran is already in the squad, waiting for his chance.

Nair’s overall experience allied with the years playing in English conditions was one of the reasons Nair got the nod for the series. His form in the tour games was good as well and the selectors couldn’t take a chance with the big hole that Virat Kohli’s retirement had left. For the balance of the side, they needed a seasoned cricketer to fill the void, bind the side when the pressure was on.

There was a doubt how the young batters would hold up. Shubman Gill was unproven as a leader and untested in the England conditions.

He was tried at a new position at No 4, if he failed, Nair could fill in. It was Yashavi’s first Test tour to England; Pant’s form leading into the series was a concern while Sudharsan was also making his debut. Now that the young lot has exceeded expectations, Nair is on shaky ground. The main goal is to build a core for the future, the selectors may see value in adding one more young player to the line-up in place of a 33-year-old.

For Nair, it was a critical series. Getting a chance after eight years, he knew he had to make it count. There were 12 hundreds from the India team, but Nair missed out, unable to build on his starts, getting out on 57, 40, 31, 26 and 20.

He will be banking on his half-century in the last Test to get him a longer run. The selectors will weigh in on the quality and value of his 57, the top score in India’s first innings of the final Test.

SAI DEBATE

From the three Tests matches he played against England, Sai Sudharsan’s promise was there to see but he is not a finished product. There are areas of his game where he needs to work on after repeatedly getting out in similar manner.

The selectors will have to consider whether to give the young left-handed batter the benefit of doubt as it was his first series in the hope that he will find his feet in the next series or he needs to go back to the drawing board and show them he has got more in him?

One of the rare batters in the modern era who stands upright, Sudarshan needs to tighten his technique. In India, it won’t affect his run scoring but when the conditions are slightly challenging and the ball is moving he can get exposed.

England were dismissing him on the leg-side. Batting legend Ricky Ponting, during his commentary, pointed towards the southpaw’s head position which was resulting in him falling over trying to play the fuller swinging balls on the leg-stump.

The 23-year-old batter wisely didn’t try to change his game during the middle of the series. When you change one aspect of your game there can be an impact on the other aspects of your game. Sudharsan has a superb off-side game with a cover drive to die for. Head position is critical in technique but he can’t tinker his game without ensuring his strong points are intact. Any change has to be done with careful evaluation, have time to test it in the nets and domestic games before he tries it in the international arena.

Sudharsan’s knock of 61 in the first innings of the fourth Test at Old Trafford was invaluable. Some of the strokes he played were breathtaking, especially the off-side drives, highlighting his abundant potential.

The selectors will need to take the call whether it would be a good idea for him to play a full Ranji season, build his game and come back. It will also depend on whether captain Shubman Gill is backing him.

Gill has seen enough of him at Gujarat Titans where their opening partnership is a super success. The think-tank will be keenly watching his performances in the Duleep Trophy.