‘Have some brain cells’: Alastair Cook calls for better judgement after Brydon Carse's latest late-night controversy

Former England captain Alastair Cook has urged the current crop of players to show greater common sense following the latest controversy surrounding Brydon Carse, questioning why England cricketers continue to put themselves in potentially troublesome situations on nights out. Carse found himself at the centre of fresh scrutiny after an incident in Derby on Saturday night, hours after representing Durham in their County Championship victory over Derbyshire. The England fast bowler was pictured in handcuffs outside a nightclub and surrounded by police officers.

Brydon Carse has been made unavailable for selection for the second Test against Pakistan. (AFP)

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Derbyshire Police subsequently confirmed that a man in his 30s had been arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly before being de-arrested shortly afterwards after agreeing to leave the area. Carse was not charged. The incident has since been referred by the England and Wales Cricket Board to the independent Cricket Regulator, which has opened an investigation. With the inquiry ongoing, Carse has also been made unavailable for England’s second Test against Pakistan at Lord’s.

Against that backdrop, Cook delivered a sharp message to England’s players, arguing that they did not necessarily need to stop going out but had to be considerably smarter about where they went and how long they stayed.

“Just have some kind of brain cells amongst you, seeing what's just gone on,” Cook said on The Overlap’s Stick to Cricket podcast. “Surely someone says either don't go to that place, or at 12 a.m. or 1 a.m. say, ‘Let's go and find ourselves somewhere quieter if we want to carry on.’”

Cook calls for better judgement

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{{^usCountry}} Cook’s comments come amid broader questions over England’s off-field culture following a series of incidents involving players over the past year. His central argument was not that professional cricketers should be prevented from socialising. Instead, the former Test captain questioned the judgement behind remaining in high-profile public venues deep into the night, particularly when recent controversies should have made the risks obvious. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cook’s comments come amid broader questions over England’s off-field culture following a series of incidents involving players over the past year. His central argument was not that professional cricketers should be prevented from socialising. Instead, the former Test captain questioned the judgement behind remaining in high-profile public venues deep into the night, particularly when recent controversies should have made the risks obvious. {{/usCountry}}

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Carse had been released from the England squad to play for Durham after missing selection for the opening Test against Pakistan. Durham completed a 338-run victory over Derbyshire on Saturday before several players went out that evening.

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Reports surrounding the incident said a drink had been spilled on Carse before an exchange of words, although the precise circumstances are now part of the Cricket Regulator’s investigation. The ECB confirmed on Monday that Carse would not be considered for the second Test while officials established the full facts.

“Following a referral from the ECB, the Cricket Regulator have confirmed that they will investigate events on Saturday night in Derby,” the ECB said. “Brydon Carse will no longer be available for selection for the Second Men’s Rothesay Test Match while this investigation is ongoing and the full facts are obtained.”

Carse’s episode has landed at a particularly sensitive time for England, with the behaviour of players away from cricket already facing considerable attention. Cook’s message was therefore a simple one: players do not necessarily have to abandon the social side of team life, but after everything that has happened, they should know when a night out is beginning to carry unnecessary risk. For the former England skipper, avoiding another controversy may require little more than players recognising that moment — and using what he pointedly described as “some kind of brain cells”.

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