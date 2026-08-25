‘I still have to earn it’: Anaya Bangar gets Australia nod as trans cricketer sets sights firmly on her WBBL opportunity
Anaya Bangar says Cricket Australia's clearance has revived her career hopes, but stresses she must still train, perform and earn a future WBBL opportunity.
Anaya Bangar has described Cricket Australia’s decision to clear her pathway back into elite women’s cricket as an “incredibly emotional” moment, saying there was a time when she genuinely believed her cricket career was over following her transition. Bangar, whose eligibility determination for elite women’s cricket in Australia is set to take effect from March 2027, said the clearance gives her the possibility of pursuing a place in the Women’s Big Bash League. She stressed, however, that eligibility does not amount to a WBBL contract.
In an exclusive conversation with Bombay Times, Bangar said: “I am now eligible to play in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) in Australia from March 2027 onwards. For me, this is incredibly emotional because there was a point when I genuinely believed I had lost cricket forever. Cricket has been such a fundamental part of my identity since childhood, and having to step away from the sport after my transition was one of the hardest things I experienced. So this isn’t simply about being included in a women’s league. It represents the possibility of returning to the sport I deeply love.”
‘I still have to train, compete, perform and earn that opportunity’
Bangar underlined that Cricket Australia’s clearance only opens the door. She now has to return to competitive cricket, rebuild her fitness and produce performances strong enough to attract a WBBL franchise. “Cricket Australia has allowed me to pursue elite women’s cricket in Australia. The next challenge is to get myself into the best possible physical and competitive shape and put myself in a position to be considered by a WBBL franchise. I still have to train, compete, perform and earn that opportunity,” she said.
Explaining the pathway, Bangar pointed to the WBBL’s overseas-player system. “The WBBL has an overseas-player contracting and draft system, where clubs select from the pool of available international players, like it happens in the IPL or the WPL. So ultimately, I still have to convince a franchise that I can contribute to their team,” she said.
For Bangar, that means returning to competitive cricket in Australia and working on her batting, bowling, fielding and fitness while proving she can perform at the required level. The prospect of eventually facing Indian players would carry additional emotion. “I grew up watching and playing cricket in India, so facing Indian players in an Australian women’s competition would be a very emotional moment for me,” Bangar said.
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She also spoke about the uncertainty she faced while hoping for a clearer pathway to continue playing cricket. “When you grow up playing cricket competitively, the idea of potentially never being able to play again is incredibly difficult. But I’ve also learned that I can’t build my future around waiting for somebody else to make a decision,” she said. “I’m grateful that I have a pathway in Australia, and I hope that my journey can contribute to a broader conversation about how sporting bodies can approach transgender participation with both fairness and inclusion,” she added.
Cricket Australia, in its eligibility confirmation to Bangar, said her March 2027 determination would not be affected by amendments to its transgender and gender-diverse player policy. It also confirmed she is eligible to participate in Premier Cricket competitions in any Australian state or territory in the meantime.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORProbuddha Bhattacharjee
Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis.Read More