'Have spoken to Morgan and Kohli': Pakistan batsman explains where his team is lacking in comparison to India, England

During the 1990s and 2000s, the contests between India and Pakistan used to be pretty evenly-matches. However, over the last few years, the contests have become a lot more one-sided. While India have developed a strong pool of players, Pakistan have not been able to do that at the same level as their rivals.

Opening batsman Imam-Ul-Haq has explained that one of the things that is pulling down Pakistan cricket is the unwillingness to give the young players a long rope, something that cricketing nations like India and England have excelled at.

India's pool of players is vast and highly talented, whereas England aren't much behind. Pakistan on the other hand have depth in their line-up of youngster, but Imam reckons the management needs to show faith in their abilities and give them considerable opportunities to help them nurture.

"I have spoken to Eoin Morgan and Virat Kohli, two of the most successful captains in white-ball cricket. I have heard from them and their players that the cricketers get a full go and a proper run to prove themselves. I think this is where we are lacking," Imam told sports presenter Sawera Pasha on the YouTube show 'Cricast'. "I think if we find that consistency, we will get better results. In South Africa, we managed to chase 330, because the core of the ODI side has been the same for a while."

Another reasons why Pakistan is behind in terms of producing quality young cricketers such as India, points out Imam is not getting the chance to play the IPL. Pakistan cricketers have been banned from playing the IPL, with their only appearance coming in the first-ever edition back in 2008. Imam says a tournament of the calibre of IPL has gone a long way in shaping youngsters.

"In India, IPL has made a big difference. The batsmen face the same bowlers in international cricket whom they have already faced in IPL and have even done well against them. So when they face these bowlers in international cricket, there is less of a mental barrier. For Pakistan, a player is directly drafted in from domestic cricket, so he finds it difficult to make that immediate adjustment," Imam explained.